DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Hypoport SE: platform-based business models once again grow much faster than the market in 2021

Operational key figures for 2021



- EUROPACE generates a transaction volume of over 100 billion for the first time in 2021, achieving year-on-year growth of 14 per cent

- Cooperative banks remain the fastest-growing user group with a rise of 55 per cent; increase of 26 per cent for the savings banks

- VALUE AG's valuation volume advances by more than 20 per cent and FIO's sales volume by more than 10 per cent

- Volume of new loans brokered on the property financing platform for the housing industry increases by 17 per cent

- More than 25 per cent increase in the volume of premiums related to insurance portfolios migrated to the SMART INSUR platform



Berlin, 19 January 2022: The Hypoport Group's platform-based business models again recorded double-digit percentage increases in their operational key figures in 2021. Once more, these growth rates were well above those of the respective markets in which the businesses operate.

Credit Platform segment: In 2021, Europace increased its transaction volume* by a substantial 14 per cent to 102 billion. This is the first time in the Company's history that the total volume has exceeded the 100 billion mark. The transaction volume per sales day** also rose by 14 per cent to reach 400 million. Mortgage finance, which is by far the largest product group, saw its transaction volume grow by 17 per cent to 85 billion. In the second-largest product group, building finance, the transaction volume held steady at 13 billion even though the market as a whole shrank. The volume in the smallest product group, personal loans, went up by 17 per cent to 3 billion despite the significant weakness of the overall market.

FINMAS, the sub-marketplace for institutions in the savings banks sector, increased its volume of transactions by 26 per cent to 10.5 billion in 2021. In the cooperative banking sector, institutions used the dedicated GENOPACE sub-marketplace to generate a volume of 12.6 billion, an impressive jump of 55 per cent. Alongside these groups of banks, the volume generated by non-captive financial product distributors and private commercial banks also expanded at a much faster rate than the market, with increases of nearly 10 per cent and nearly 15 per cent respectively.

Private Clients segment: The volume of new loans brokered by Dr. Klein* in 2021 amounted to 9.9 billion, an advance of 9 per cent compared with what had been a very strong 2020.



Real Estate Platform segment: The property valuation platform of VALUE AG and the property sales platform of FIO Systems AG continued to expand their market share in 2021. The value of residential properties inspected and/or appraised by VALUE AG went up by 21 per cent to 30.1 billion. The value of the properties sold by FIO rose by 13 per cent to 16.3 billion. Dr. Klein WoWi, the property financing platform for the housing industry, increased its transaction volume by 17 per cent to 2.1 billion.



Insurance Platform segment: The Company continues to forge ahead with migrating the insurance portfolios from the individual solutions of acquirees to the centralised SMART INSUR platform. The portfolio volume amounted to 3.45 billion as at the end of 2021, which was 25 per cent higher than at the beginning of the year.

Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport SE, expressed his satisfaction with the Hypoport Group's operating performance in the second half of the year against a backdrop of muted market conditions: "Whereas the respective markets as a whole expanded only slightly, or even contracted slightly, we were able to significantly increase the volumes on our B2B platforms in 2021. Europace has reached a major milestone by exceeding the 100 billion mark. These successes are all the more remarkable given that, in the case of our business models that help private individuals to purchase residential property, we found that it took much longer for properties to sell from the summer months onwards even though the supply of new properties remained constant. This was due to a noticeably longer holiday period and uncertainty among property buyers created by the German election. Moreover, property sellers were setting much higher asking prices, so properties took longer to sell. By contrast, the housing industry and small and medium-sized enterprises in Germany took advantage of modestly rising interest rates plus improved government funding in 2021 to engage in interest-rate hedging and many of them sought advice on how to access government funding."

Slabke is also positive about the prospects for the Company's operating performance in 2022: "Thanks to the technological edge provided to the credit, property and insurance industries by our B2B platforms, we anticipate that our growth rates will again be significantly above those of the respective markets this year. We now have a highly diverse range of business models within the Hypoport Group, making us increasingly immune to the temporary ups and downs in individual markets."



Operational key figures transaction-based business models ( billion) FY 2021 FY 2020 FY change Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Q4

change Segment Credit platform Total transaction volume Europace* 102.21 89.56 14.1% 25.92 24.07 7.7% thereof mortgage finance 84.86 72.69 16.7% 21.50 19.78 8.7% thereof building finance 13.25 13.35 -0.8% 3.38 3.47 -2.6% thereof personal loans 4.10 3.52 16.6% 1.04 0.81 27.2% Transaction volume per sales day ( million)** 400.0 351.9 13.7% 392.7 376.1 4.4% Segment Private Clients Volume of new loans brokered* Dr. Klein Private Clients 9.94 9.16 8.5% 2.50 2.32 7.7% Segment Real Estate Platform Value of the properties valued by VALUE AG 30.09 24.80 21.3% 7.40 6.35 16.5% Value of all properties sold via FIO 16.60 14.74 12.6% 3.88 4.64 -16.4% Transaction volume Property financing platform Dr. Klein WoWi 2.08 1.77 17.5% 0.57 0.52 8.5% Segment Insurance Platform 31 Dec 2021 01 Jan 2021 ytd 2021 change 31 Dec 2021 30 Sept 2021 qtq 2021 change Volume of policies (net premiums) migrated to SMART INSUR 3.45 2.75 25.5% 3.45 3.30 4.4%

About Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit. real-estate and insurance industries with a workforce of approx. 2.500 employees. It is grouped into four segments: Credit Platform. Private Clients. Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.

The Credit Platform segment operates Europace. which is an online B2B financial marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgages. building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links more than 750 partners - banks. insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute more than 35.000 transactions per month on Europace. generating a volume of more than 8 billion. Besides Europace. the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the growth of the credit platform. REM CAPITAL AG provides specialist advice on the arrangement of complex public-sector development loans for companies and financing for SMEs in Germany. At fundingport GmbH a corporate finance marketplace is being established.

The Private Clients segment. made up of the web-based. non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden and the consumer comparison portal Vergleich.de. brings together all business models aimed at directly advising consumers on mortgages. insurance or pension products.

All real estate-related activities of the Hypoport Group. with the exception of mortgage finance. are grouped together in the Real Estate Platform segment (previously Institutional Clients) with the aim of digitalising the sale. valuation. financing and management of properties.

The Insurance Platform segment operates SMART INSUR. a web-based B2B platform for advice. comparison of tariffs and the administration of insurance policies. The segment also incorporates the insurance unit of Qualitypool. a B2B distribution company as well as ePension. a digital platform for the administration of occupational pension schemes.

The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the MDAX since September 2021.



