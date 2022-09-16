DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: new leadership team for private home ownership business models

DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Hypoport SE: new leadership team for private home ownership business models

Group continues to focus firmly on its agile decentralisation strategy

Synergies are being leveraged throughout the home ownership customer journey



Berlin, 16 September 2022: For years, the Hypoport Group has been growing rapidly as it strives to digitalise the German credit, property and insurance industries. An important factor in this strong growth was the decision made at an early stage to introduce a decentralised organisational structure within the Group. The next step in this strategy is to establish a separate management level comprising managing directors of Hypoport companies that is positioned directly below the Hypoport SE Management Board and coordinates all activities throughout the home ownership customer journey.

This Property and Loan Brokerage executive team comprises the three long-standing managing directors at the Hypoport companies Europace and Dr. Klein Privatkunden, Stefan Münter, Thomas Heiserowski and Michael Neumann, who report directly to the Chief Executive Officer Ronald Slabke. In addition to their existing remit, the three managing directors will take on this new role in order to reduce complexity within the Group and improve collaboration between the Hypoport companies in the area of private residential property purchases. The companies operating in this area are Dr. Klein Privatkunden, Europace, Finmas, Fio, Genopace, Maklaro, Qualitypool, Starpool, Value and Vergleich.de. These companies share a vision in which consumers in Germany can aspire to home ownership at any stage of their life in order to be able to shape their own destiny and invest in their future.

The further decentralisation of the Group means that Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport SE, and his fellow Management Board member Stephan Gawarecki are handing over some of their responsibilities. The individual companies in the Hypoport Group have grown substantially in recent years, explains Slabke. We have also established new companies and acquired existing companies for our network. The next logical step was to create a new organisational level comprising managing directors from Group subsidiaries in order to strengthen the personnel resources of the central entity i.e. Hypoport SE and, at the same time, push ahead with our decentralisation strategy. It was also important to Stephan and me to pass these responsibilities to an internal team that is not only well connected within the home ownership business but also focused on the success of Hypoport as a whole. This will enable Hypoport to maintain its healthy growth for many years to come.

About Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, real-estate and insurance industries with a workforce of approx. 2,500 employees. It is grouped into four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.

The Credit Platform segment operates Europace which is an online B2B financial marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgages, building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links approx. 800 partners banks, insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute more than 35,000 transactions per month on Europace, generating a volume of more than 9 billion. Besides Europace, the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the growth of the credit platform. REM CAPITAL AG provides specialist advice on the arrangement of complex public-sector development loans for companies and financing for SMEs in Germany. At fundingport GmbH a corporate finance marketplace is being established.

The Private Clients segment, made up of the web-based, non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden and the consumer comparison portal Vergleich.de, brings together all business models aimed at directly advising consumers on mortgages, insurance or pension products.

All property-related activities of the Hypoport Group, with the exception of loan brokerage for private clients, are grouped together in the Real Estate Platform segment with the aim of digitalising the sale, valuation, financing and management of properties and, in the long term, creating a digital platform for housing.

There are three business units in the Insurance Platform segment: private insurance (SMART INSUR), industrial insurance and occupational pension provision (ePension). The insurance business of the B2B distributor Qualitypool is also assigned to this segment.

The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX or MDAX since 2015.

