DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Qualitypool acquires remaining shares in AMEXPool AG

DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Takeover

Hypoport SE: Qualitypool acquires remaining shares in AMEXPool AG



26.01.2022 / 14:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Acquisition



Hypoport SE: Qualitypool acquires remaining shares in AMEXPool AG

Berlin, 26 January 2022: Qualitypool GmbH, a Lübeck-based brokerage pool and wholly owned subsidiary of Hypoport SE, has exercised its option to purchase the remaining shares in AMEXPool AG, thus taking over its strategic partner in full. In an initial step, Qualitypool had already acquired 49.997 per cent of the shares in AMEXPool AG in mid-March 2020.

AMEXPool's specialism in non-life insurance for businesses and in motor vehicle insurance is a perfect complement to the existing insurance business of Qualitypool. The result is a comprehensive range of products for all affiliated distribution partners. The two poolers already collaborate on other insurance products. For example, AMEXPool's distribution partners can submit health and life insurance business via Qualitypool and access the partner portal.

"AMEXPool and Qualitypool have been working together closely since we made our first investment and are the perfect fit for each other," says Stephan Gawarecki, a member of the Hypoport SE Management Board. "These were our expectations when we purchased the first tranche of shares. And because they have been borne out over the course of numerous operational projects, we are now exercising our option to take over the company in full."

The full takeover of AMEXPool AG entails a number of personnel changes: In the coming months, Boris Beermann will step down from the company's management board at his own request. Andrea Föllmer and Ralf Heinrichs, who comprise the management team for Qualitypool's insurance business, will become part of AMEXPool's management board, while Jörg Haffner will join AMEXPool's supervisory board in addition to his role as managing director of Qualitypool.

The revenue and earnings of AMEXPool AG will be fully consolidated in the Hypoport Group's annual financial statements for 2022. The completion of the takeover therefore has no impact on net profit for 2021.



About Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit. real-estate and insurance industries with a workforce of approx. 2.500 employees. It is grouped into four segments: Credit Platform. Private Clients. Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.

The Credit Platform segment operates Europace. which is an online B2B financial marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgages. building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links more than 750 partners - banks. insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute more than 35.000 transactions per month on Europace. generating a volume of more than 8 billion. Besides Europace. the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the growth of the credit platform. REM CAPITAL AG provides specialist advice on the arrangement of complex public-sector development loans for companies and financing for SMEs in Germany. At fundingport GmbH a corporate finance marketplace is being established.

The Private Clients segment. made up of the web-based. non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden and the consumer comparison portal Vergleich.de. brings together all business models aimed at directly advising consumers on mortgages. insurance or pension products.

All real estate-related activities of the Hypoport Group. with the exception of mortgage finance. are grouped together in the Real Estate Platform segment (previously Institutional Clients) with the aim of digitalising the sale. valuation. financing and management of properties.

The Insurance Platform segment operates SMART INSUR. a web-based B2B platform for advice. comparison of tariffs and the administration of insurance policies. The segment also incorporates the insurance unit of Qualitypool. a B2B distribution company as well as ePension. a digital platform for the administration of occupational pension schemes.

The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the MDAX since September 2021.



Contact



Jan H. Pahl

Investor Relations Manager / IRO

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de



Hypoport SE

Heidestr. 8

10557 Berlin

www.hypoport.com



Key data on Hypoport's shares



ISIN DE 0005493365

WKN 549336

Stock exchanges symbol HYQ