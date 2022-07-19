DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: Robust growth in operational key figures indicates further gain in market share in H1 2022

DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Market Report

Hypoport SE: Robust growth in operational key figures indicates further gain in market share in H1 2022



19.07.2022 / 07:05

Operational key figures for H1 2022

Volume of Europace transactions up 15 per cent in first half of the year

Volume of transactions per sales day in Q2 once again far higher than the record level of 2021

Cooperative banks remain the fastest-growing user group with a rise of 28 per cent; increase of 23 per cent for the savings banks

VALUE AGs valuation volume advances by 17 per cent

Volume of new loans brokered on the property financing platform for the housing industry climbs by 28 per cent

23 per cent increase in the volume of premiums related to insurance portfolios migrated to the SMART INSUR platform

Berlin, 19 July 2022: Following an exceptionally strong Q1, the Hypoport Groups operational key figures show it has grown considerably in the first half of 2022 as a whole. This was achieved in spite of the leap in interest rates and uncertainty on the part of consumers about how far interest rates will rise in mortgage finance. The volume growth achieved by the platform-based business models once again outstripped the markets in which they operate.

Credit Platform segment: Europace grew its transaction volume* by a substantial 15 per cent in the first six months of 2022. The total volume across all product groups passed the 60 billion mark in six months for the first time in the Companys history. Mortgage finance, which is by far the largest product group, saw its transaction volume grow by 14 per cent to 49 billion. The transaction volume in the second-largest product group, building finance, amounted to 8 billion, a rise of 17 per cent. This growth rate was easily outstripped by that of the smallest product group, personal loans, where the volume swelled by 46 per cent to 3 billion.

FINMAS, the sub-marketplace for institutions in the savings banks sector, increased its volume of transactions* by 23 per cent to 6.5 billion in the first six months of this year. In the cooperative banking sector, institutions used the dedicated GENOPACE sub-marketplace to generate a volume* of 8.1 billion, an impressive jump of 28 per cent. Alongside these groups of banks, the volumes generated by non-captive financial product distributors also shot up by around 15 per cent, while private commercial banks saw only a slight improvement in their Europace volume as at 30 June after a very successful prior year.

Private Clients segment: The volume brokered* by Dr. Klein advanced by 18 per cent to 6.0 billion in the first six months of 2022, primarily thanks to an excellent first quarter.

Real Estate Platform segment: The value of residential properties inspected and appraised by VALUE AG went up by 17 per cent to 18 billion. The value of the properties sold through the FIO platform fell, by 28 per cent, to 7 billion owing to the smaller number of properties available for sale. The Dr. Klein WoWi property financing platform increased its transaction volume by a substantial 28 per cent to 1.3 billion.

Insurance Platform segment: Migration of the insurance portfolios from the individual solutions of acquirees to the centralised SMART INSUR platform is continuing to progress well. The portfolio volume on SMART INSUR grew by 23 per cent to a total of 3.7 billion.

As we had anticipated, the mortgage finance market changed in the first half of the year due to the rise in the cost of finance and materials in the construction industry and a lack of clarity around housebuilding policy, with fewer financing applications for new builds as a result, said Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport AG, commenting on the markets performance in the first six months of 2022. However, as new-build activities only constitute 15 to 20 per cent of the volume on our platforms, we continue to grow.

Besides the typical slowdown in the summer months, we are also currently seeing a mismatch between buyers and sellers price expectations for real estate, explained Slabke. As a result, property sales and the related financing processes are taking longer. Given the surge in transactions in the first quarter and the jump in interest rates this was also to be expected. We believe the price expectations of buyers and sellers will begin to converge once again over the next few months.

With regard to financing activities of institutional and corporate clients in the housing industry, Slabke emphasises: In Q2 the housing industry and medium-sized companies in Germany again took advantage of the continuing rise in interest rates to engage in interest-rate hedging and sought

advice on how to access government funding, which fuelled strong growth in the first six months of this year.

Slabke sums up the performance for the Hypoport Group as a whole: Thanks to our diverse range of business models, we are now outperforming the market in each and every one of these sectors. Regardless of temporary market trends, I am therefore extremely optimistic about Hypoports growth trajectory in our fintech, insurtech and proptech markets over the next few years.

( billion) Q1-Q2 2022 Q1-Q2 2021 Q1-Q2

change Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Q2

change Segment Credit platform Total transaction volume Europace* 60.23 52.16 15.5% 26.41 25.23 4.7% thereof mortgage finance 49.35 43.38 13.8% 21.25 20.98 1.2% thereof building finance 7.99 6.80 17.5% 7.99 3.23 12.7% thereof personal loans 2.89 1.98 46.0% 2.89 1.00 51.7% Transaction volume per sales day ( million)** 479.9 422.4 13.6% 429.5 417.0 3.0% Segment Private Clients Volume of new loans brokered* Dr. Klein Private Clients 6.02 5.12 18.0% 2.51 2.48 1.3% Segment Real Estate Platform Value of the properties valued by VALUE AG 17.97 15.32 17.3% 9.01 7.58 18.9% Value of all properties sold via FIO 6.69 9.35 -28.4% 3.32 5.69 -41.5% Transaction volume Property financing platform Dr. Klein Wowi 1.32 1.03 27.9% 0.74 0.52 40.3% Segment Insurance Platform 30 Jun 2022 30 Jun 2021 change 30 Jun 2022 30 Jun 2021 change Volume of policies (net premiums) migrated to SMART INSUR 3.66 2.97 23.4% 3.66 2.97 23.4%

* All figures on the volume of financial products processed (mortgage finance, building finance (Bausparen) and personal loans) are stated before cancellations and, consequently, cannot be compared directly with the revenue figures shown, which exclude subsequent cancellations. Neither the revenue nor the earnings generated by Hypoport can be directly extrapolated from the transaction figures given above.

** Sales days are defined as the number of bank working days less half of the number of bridging days (days falling between public holidays and weekends).



About Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, real-estate and insurance industries with a workforce of approx. 2,500 employees. It is grouped into four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.

The Credit Platform segment operates Europace which is an online B2B financial marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgages, building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links approx. 800 partners banks, insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute more than 35,000 transactions per month on Europace, generating a volume of more than 9 billion. Besides Europace, the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the growth of the credit platform. REM CAPITAL AG provides specialist advice on the arrangement of complex public-sector development loans for companies and financing for SMEs in Germany. At fundingport GmbH a corporate finance marketplace is being established.

The Private Clients segment, made up of the web-based, non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden and the consumer comparison portal Vergleich.de, brings together all business models aimed at directly advising consumers on mortgages, insurance or pension products.

All property-related activities of the Hypoport Group, with the exception of loan brokerage for private clients, are grouped together in the Real Estate Platform segment with the aim of digitalising the sale, valuation, financing and management of properties and, in the long term, creating a digital platform for housing.

There are three business units in the Insurance Platform segment: private insurance (SMART INSUR), industrial insurance and occupational pension provision (ePension). The insurance business of the B2B distributor Qualitypool is also assigned to this segment.

The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX or MDAX since 2015.

