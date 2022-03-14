DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: strong growth and excellent results for 2021

DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Preliminary Results

Hypoport SE: strong growth and excellent results for 2021



14.03.2022 / 07:05

Preliminary results of the Group for 2021



Hypoport SE: strong growth and excellent results for 2021



- Consolidated revenue rises by 15 per cent to 446 million in 2021

- EBIT advances by 32 per cent to 47.7 million despite high levels of investment for the future



Berlin, 14 March 2022: Hypoport generated strong growth and increased its consolidated revenue by 15 per cent to 446 million in 2021 despite a muted market environment. The main reason for this marked uptrend was the significant growth of the various product groups in the Credit Platform segment. This segment also delivered the biggest rise in earnings.

The Credit Platform segment recorded the sharpest increase in revenue among the Hypoport segments, posting a rise of 22 per cent to more than 200 million. This was mainly driven by the growth of mortgage finance business on the Europace B2B lending marketplace and on the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces for the savings banks and cooperative banks. Dynamic growth in the sales-supporting brokerage pools and the white-label personal loans business contributed to the platforms' revenue as well. Of particular note was the excellent performance of corporate finance advisor REM CAPITAL in the second half of the year, which was due to favourable changes to the funding policies of Germany's KfW development bank and caused revenue in this segment to rise to 207 million. EBIT advanced at an even stronger rate than revenue, by 44 per cent, to reach 57 million despite continued high levels of investment.

In the Private Clients segment, revenue increased by 10 per cent to 135 million. The main B2C brand, Dr. Klein, captured significant market share thanks to the systematic use of Europace. This was achieved despite an extremely strong performance in 2020, when the deployment of video technology for advisory meetings had provided an even greater competitive advantage. The segment's EBIT grew by an exceptional 29 per cent to reach 23 million as the previous year's investment in digitalisation started to make an impact.

In the Real Estate Platform segment, revenue increased by 9 per cent to 58 million. This means that the growth rate accelerated (2020: increase of 5 per cent) in the very first year after the transition away from individual project business and toward scalable platform models, a process that was initiated in the second quarter of 2020. Moreover, this was achieved despite it being more difficult to attract new clients during the coronavirus crisis. The property valuation platform, which is closely linked to the credit platform, was particularly successful in gaining market share and growing its revenue (increase of 15 per cent). The segment's EBIT fell sharply to a loss of 8 million owing to the high levels of investment and the decision to scale back individual project business. Relative to its revenue, the digital 'platform for housing' has represented by far the biggest area of investment within the Hypoport Group since 2020.

The Insurance Platform segment increased the volume of premiums migrated to the fully integrated SMART INSUR platform in 2021. At the same time, signing up new clients remained challenging in view of the restrictions on contact with others during the coronavirus crisis. Revenue therefore rose only slightly, by 7 per cent, to 48 million in 2021. EBIT declined to a loss of 3 million, reflecting sustained high levels of investment.

Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport SE, was satisfied with the Company's performance in 2021: "Our markets expanded only slightly in 2021. Nonetheless, we again generated double-digit increases in revenue and EBIT. Hypoport has thus demonstrated once again that it can remain a dependable growth company with sustained profitability, even during periods of turbulence. This profitable growth was and is rooted in the volume of investment in new business models. We will continue to increase this level of investment. As our corporate finance business is unlikely to exceed its targets in 2022 in the same way that it did in 2021, our forecast for 2022 is for consolidated revenue of 500 million to 540 million and EBIT of between 51 million and 58 million. If, despite the current geopolitical situation, the new German government follows up on its promise to support housebuilding and the energy transition, we will be ideally positioned to benefit disproportionately from this."

The preliminary financial results still need to be verified by the auditor and

adopted by the Supervisory Board. The annual report will be published as planned on 28 March 2022.



( million) Q1-Q4

2021 Q1-Q4

2020 Q1-Q4

Change Q4

2021 Q4

2020 Q4

Change Revenue 446.3 387.7 15% 121.0 102.9 18% thereof Credit Platform 207.3 169.5 22% 60.2 48.5 24% thereof Private Clients 134.9 122.2 10% 33.8 28.8 17% thereof Real Estate Platform 57.7 52.8 9% 15.0 13.9 8% thereof Insurance Platform 48.1 45.0 7% 12.5 12.1 3% thereof Holding & Reconciliation -1.7 -1.9 - -0.5 -0.6 -17% Gross profit 249.5 210.5 19% 74.0 60.8 22% EBITDA 77.1 63.8 21% 22.0 20.1 9% EBIT 47.7 36.2 32% 14.2 12.0 19% Net profit for the period 30.6 27.9 10% 5.2 10.1 -49% Earnings per share (in )

(non-diluted / diluted) 4.79 4.33 11% 0.78 1.52 -51%

About Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit. real-estate and insurance industries with a workforce of approx. 2.500 employees. It is grouped into four segments: Credit Platform. Private Clients. Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.

The Credit Platform segment operates Europace. which is an online B2B financial marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgages. building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links approx.. 800 partners - banks. insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute more than 35.000 transactions per month on Europace. generating a volume of more than 8 billion. Besides Europace. the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the growth of the credit platform. REM CAPITAL AG provides specialist advice on the arrangement of complex public-sector development loans for companies and financing for SMEs in Germany. At fundingport GmbH a corporate finance marketplace is being established.

The Private Clients segment. made up of the web-based. non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden and the consumer comparison portal Vergleich.de. brings together all business models aimed at directly advising consumers on mortgages. insurance or pension products.

All real estate-related activities of the Hypoport Group. with the exception of mortgage finance. are grouped together in the Real Estate Platform segment (previously Institutional Clients) with the aim of digitalising the sale. valuation. financing and management of properties.

The Insurance Platform segment operates SMART INSUR. a web-based B2B platform for advice. comparison of tariffs and the administration of insurance policies. The segment also incorporates the insurance unit of Qualitypool. a B2B distribution company as well as ePension. a digital platform for the administration of occupational pension schemes.

The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the MDAX since September 2021.





Contact



Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de



Hypoport SE

Heidestr. 8

10557 Berlin

www.hypoport.com



Key data on Hypoport's shares



ISIN DE 0005493365

WKN 549336

Stock exchanges symbol HYQ