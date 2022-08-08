DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: strong revenue growth and earnings in the first half of 2022 in spite of uncertain market conditions

DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results

Hypoport SE: strong revenue growth and earnings in the first half of 2022 in spite of uncertain market conditions



08.08.2022 / 07:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Group results for H1 2022

Hypoport SE: strong revenue growth and earnings in the first half of 2022 in spite of uncertain market conditions

Consolidated revenue rises by 23 per cent to 262 million in H1 2022

EBIT jumps by 38 per cent to 30 million despite continued extensive investment for the future



Berlin, 8 August 2022: Hypoport has continued to grow in spite of the leap in interest rates and uncertainty among consumers about what the future holds for interest rates, economic growth and property prices. Consolidated revenue rose by 23 per cent to 262 million. All four segments contributed to this strong increase, with double-digit growth rates ranging from 14 per cent to 29 per cent.

The Credit Platform segment reported the biggest jump in revenue within the Hypoport Group (up by 29 per cent). Key drivers of this improvement were the very encouraging performance of corporate finance advisor REM CAPITAL and growth in the mortgage finance business on the Europace B2B lending marketplace, on the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces for savings banks and cooperative banks, and in the sales-supporting brokerage pools. EBIT went up at an even stronger rate than revenue, by 49 per cent, to reach 31 million. This was despite Hypoport continuing to invest in new products (e.g. Europace OneClick), developing business in new areas of the market (e.g. GenoFlex for the cooperative banking sector) and piloting the fundingport corporate finance platform.

In the Private Clients segment, revenue advanced by 14 per cent to 78 million. Systematic use of Europace enabled the Dr. Klein franchise network to achieve further efficiency gains compared with advisors that are not yet connected to the platform. As a result, Dr. Klein continued to capture additional market share. The segments EBIT grew by 12 per cent to 14 million.

In the Real Estate Platform segment, revenue rose by 24 per cent to 35 million. This represented a significant acceleration of growth compared with the rates of 5 per cent in 2020 and 9 per cent in 2021. In this case, the main drivers were the exceptionally strong operating business of the property financing platform, which was due to the housing industrys increased willingness to do business as a result of the rise in interest rates, and the large-scale expansion of the Value AG property valuation platform. The segments EBIT improved slightly to a loss of 1 million despite continued extensive investment for the future. Relative to its revenue, the digital platform for housing thus still represents by far the biggest area of investment within the Hypoport Group.

The process initiated in the Insurance Platform segment at the start of 2022 to optimise the strategic focus by creating three distinct business units (private insurance, industrial insurance and occupational pension provision) continues to move forwards. Moreover, the volume of premiums migrated to the fully integrated SMART INSUR platform continued to go up in the first half of the year. New customers were acquired and new platform functions implemented for ePension and SMART INSUR. The segments revenue advanced by 24 per cent to 29 million in the reporting period. EBIT weakened slightly to a loss of 2.0 million due to high levels of investment in the platforms.

Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport SE, provided the following assessment of the year to date: In the first half of 2022, the market segment that is most relevant to our business the mortgage finance market was affected by detrimental developments such as rising interest rates, the threat of a recession, shortages of resources in the construction sector and the German governments failure to efficiently coordinate financial support schemes. We have encountered each of these issues before and have always been able to navigate the associated challenges, thanks to the strong competitive position of our B2B platforms. The first half of 2022 was no exception, and we have already achieved a large proportion of the targets that we set ourselves for the year as a whole. In the second half of the year, the combination of the aforementioned adverse factors in the market could lead to longer sales lead times for mortgage finance products. However, we will continue on our growth path in spite of the uncertainties in our core market.

The webcast today at 5pm Central European Summer Time (CEST) can be accessed from our website at www.hypoport.com

( million) H1 2022 H1 2021 H1

Change Q2

2022 Q2

2021 Q2

Change Revenue 262.5 213.0 23% 126.1 105.2 20% thereof Credit Platform 120.2 93.0 29% 60.4 47.4 28% thereof Private Clients 78.3 68.7 14% 35.6 33.6 6% thereof Real Estate Platform 35.4 28.6 24% 17.0 13.9 22% thereof Insurance Platform 29.4 23.7 24% 13.6 10.8 26% thereof Holding & Reconciliation -0.9 -0.9 -2% -0.4 -0.5 5% Gross profit 144.9 112.5 29% 72.4 56.9 27% EBITDA 46.0 36.2 27% 21.3 17.0 26% EBIT 30.2 21.8 38% 13.3 9.8 36% Net profit for the period 22.5 16.7 35% 9.7 7.4 32% Earnings per share (in ) (non-diluted / diluted) 3.62 2.63 38% 1.63 1.12 46%

About Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit, real-estate and insurance industries with a workforce of approx. 2,500 employees. It is grouped into four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.

The Credit Platform segment operates Europace which is an online B2B financial marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgages, building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links approx. 800 partners banks, insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute more than 35,000 transactions per month on Europace, generating a volume of more than 9 billion. Besides Europace, the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the growth of the credit platform. REM CAPITAL AG provides specialist advice on the arrangement of complex public-sector development loans for companies and financing for SMEs in Germany. At fundingport GmbH a corporate finance marketplace is being established.

The Private Clients segment, made up of the web-based, non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden and the consumer comparison portal Vergleich.de, brings together all business models aimed at directly advising consumers on mortgages, insurance or pension products.

All property-related activities of the Hypoport Group, with the exception of loan brokerage for private clients, are grouped together in the Real Estate Platform segment with the aim of digitalising the sale, valuation, financing and management of properties and, in the long term, creating a digital platform for housing.

There are three business units in the Insurance Platform segment: private insurance (SMART INSUR), industrial insurance and occupational pension provision (ePension). The insurance business of the B2B distributor Qualitypool is also assigned to this segment.

The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the SDAX or MDAX since 2015.

Contact

Jan H. Pahl

Head of Investor Relations // IRO

Phone: +49 (0)30 / 42086 - 1942

Mobile: +49 (0)176 / 965 125 19

Email: ir@hypoport.de

Hypoport SE

Heidestr. 8

10557 Berlin

www.hypoport.com

Key data on Hypoport's shares

ISIN DE 0005493365

WKN 549336

Stock exchanges symbol HYQ