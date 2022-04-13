DGAP-News: Hypoport SE: very strong growth for mortgage finance in the first quarter of 2022

DGAP-News: Hypoport SE / Key word(s): Market Report



13.04.2022 / 07:05

Operational key figures for Q1 2022



Hypoport SE: very strong growth for mortgage finance in the first quarter of 2022



- Volume of Europace transactions swells by 26 per cent; exceeds 30 billion for the first time in a quarter

- Cooperative banks remain the fastest-growing user group with a rise of 47 per cent; increase of 31 per cent for the savings banks

- VALUE AG's valuation volume advances by 16 per cent

- Volume of new loans brokered on the property financing platform for the housing industry climbs by 15 per cent

- 23 per cent increase in the volume of premiums related to insurance portfolios migrated to the SMART INSUR platform



Berlin, 13 April 2022: The Hypoport Group's operational key figures show further strong growth. Of particular note were the double-digit percentage increases in volumes for the platform-based business models in the first quarter of this year. These growth rates were once again well above those of the respective markets in which the businesses operate.

Credit Platform segment: In the first three months of 2022, Europace increased its transaction volume* by a very substantial 26 per cent. The total volume across all product groups climbed to 34 billion, while the transaction volume per sales day** of 528 million exceeded half a billion euros for the first time. Mortgage finance, which is by far the largest product group, saw its transaction volume grow by 26 per cent to 28 billion. The transaction volume in the second-largest product group, building finance, amounted to 4 billion, a sharp rise of 22 per cent. This growth rate was outstripped only by that of the smallest product group, personal loans, where the volume swelled by 40 per cent to 1 billion.

FINMAS, the sub-marketplace for institutions in the savings banks sector, increased its volume of transactions* by 31 per cent to 3.5 billion in the first three months of 2022. In the cooperative banking sector, institutions used the dedicated GENOPACE sub-marketplace to generate a volume of 4.5 billion, an impressive jump of 47 per cent. Alongside these groups of banks, the volume generated by non-captive financial product distributors and private commercial banks also expanded at a faster rate than the market, with increases of over 20 per cent and 15 per cent respectively.

Private Clients segment: The volume brokered by Dr. Klein* advanced by 34 per cent to 3.5 billion in the first quarter of 2022.



Real Estate Platform segment: The value of residential properties inspected and appraised by Value AG went up by 16 per cent to 9 billion. The value of the properties sold through the FIO platform fell slightly, by 8 per cent, to 4 billion owing to the smaller number of properties available for sale. The Dr. Klein WoWi property financing platform increased its volume by 15 per cent to 585 million.



Insurance Platform segment: Migration of the insurance portfolios from the individual solutions of acquirees to the centralised SMART INSUR platform is continuing to progress well. The portfolio volume on SMART INSUR grew by 23 per cent to a total of 3.5 billion.

Ronald Slabke, Chief Executive Officer of Hypoport SE, expressed his satisfaction with the Company's start to 2022: "The quarterly transaction volume on Europace exceeded 30 billion for the first time. Back in 2019, we would have needed six months to generate such a volume. This trend reflects our market report on the funding stop for energy-efficient buildings, the risk buffer requirement for banks in respect of residential mortgages, a supposed property bubble and the impact of a shift in interest-rate policy, which we published at the start of February. We have made it very clear that we - contrary to the views of some market observers - do not believe our mortgage finance business models will be adversely affected by these issues. In fact, we anticipate strong growth in 2022. And we have made a good start in the first quarter."

( billion) Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Q1

change Segment Credit platform Total transaction volume Europace* 33.82 26.93 +26% thereof mortgage finance 28.10 22.38 +26% thereof building finance 4.35 3.57 +22% thereof personal loans 1.38 0.98 +40% Transaction volume per sales day ( million)** 528.4 427.5 +24% Segment Private Clients Volume of new loans brokered* Dr. Klein Private Clients 3.53 2.65 +34% Segment Real Estate Platform Value of the properties valued by VALUE AG 8.95 7.74 +16% Value of all properties sold via FIO 3.36 3.66 -8% Transaction volume Property financing platform Dr. Klein Wowi 0.58 0.51 +15% Segment Insurance Platform 31 Mar 2022 31 Mar 2021 Yty change Volume of policies (net premiums) migrated to SMART INSUR 3.50 2.84 +23%

* All figures on the volume of financial products processed (mortgage finance, building finance ('Bausparen') and personal loans) are stated before cancellations and, consequently, cannot be compared directly with the revenue figures shown, which exclude subsequent cancellations. Neither the revenue nor the earnings generated by Hypoport can be directly extrapolated from the transaction figures given above.

** Sales days are defined as the number of bank working days less half of the number of 'bridging days' (days falling between public holidays and weekends).

About Hypoport SE

Hypoport SE is headquartered in Lübeck (Germany) and is the parent company of the Hypoport Group. The Group is a network of technology companies for the credit. real-estate and insurance industries with a workforce of approx. 2.500 employees. It is grouped into four segments: Credit Platform. Private Clients. Real Estate Platform and Insurance Platform.

The Credit Platform segment operates Europace. which is an online B2B financial marketplace and the largest German platform offering mortgages. building finance products and personal loans. A fully integrated system links approx.. 800 partners - banks. insurers and financial product distributors. Several thousand loan brokerage advisors execute more than 35.000 transactions per month on Europace. generating a volume of more than 9 billion. Besides Europace. the FINMAS and GENOPACE sub-marketplaces and the B2B distribution companies Qualitypool and Starpool support the growth of the credit platform. REM CAPITAL AG provides specialist advice on the arrangement of complex public-sector development loans for companies and financing for SMEs in Germany. At fundingport GmbH a corporate finance marketplace is being established.

The Private Clients segment. made up of the web-based. non-captive financial product distributor Dr. Klein Privatkunden and the consumer comparison portal Vergleich.de. brings together all business models aimed at directly advising consumers on mortgages. insurance or pension products.

All real estate-related activities of the Hypoport Group. with the exception of mortgage finance. are grouped together in the Real Estate Platform segment (previously Institutional Clients) with the aim of digitalising the sale. valuation. financing and management of properties.

The Insurance Platform segment operates SMART INSUR. a web-based B2B platform for advice. comparison of tariffs and the administration of insurance policies. The segment also incorporates the insurance unit of Qualitypool. a B2B distribution company as well as ePension. a digital platform for the administration of occupational pension schemes.

The shares of Hypoport SE are listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Deutsche Börse) and have been included in the MDAX since September 2021.

