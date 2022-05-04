+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
04.05.2022 16:22:47

DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Annual General Meeting Elects Prof. Dr. Kampker to the Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Annual General Meeting Elects Prof. Dr. Kampker to the Supervisory Board

04.05.2022 / 16:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Annual General Meeting Elects Prof. Dr. Kampker to the Supervisory Board

Weimar, 4 May 2022 The shareholders of IBU-tec advanced materials AG (IBU-tec, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) elected a new Supervisory Board at todays Annual General Meeting. For the first time, Prof. Dr. Achim Kampker, head of the Chair of Production Management at the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering at RWTH Aachen University and co-founder of StreetScooter GmbH, which is known for its all-electric postal vehicles, is now a member of the committee. The two Supervisory Board members Sandrine Cailleteau and Dr. Jens Thau were re-elected.

At the Annual General Meeting, which again took place in virtual form this year, a total of 55.54 percent of the share capital was represented. The shareholders approved all agenda items by a large majority. Among other things, the Annual General Meeting resolved to increase the number of Supervisory Board members to four going forward next year.

Ulrich Weitz, CEO of IBU-tec advanced materials AG: I would like to thank all represented shareholders for their trust and approval. My sincere thanks go in particular to Dr. Müller for the extraordinarily trusting and constructive cooperation in the Supervisory Board. Since the 2017 IPO, he has complemented the Executive Board in word and deed, making a significant contribution to the Groups strong development. Additionally, I am very pleased to welcome Prof. Dr. Kampker, a proven expert in electromobility and battery technology, to the Supervisory Board. I am sure that with his expertise and his network, he can provide significant impetus for the further growth of the company.

The detailed voting results are available on the IBU-tec website at: https://www.ibu-tec.de/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/ (in German)

The speech of the Executive Board is available as a video stream for viewing at the following link: https://youtu.be/w9fOy41Jnt4 (in German)

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected technology of thermal process engineering with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees.

Its own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation and the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus well positioned in the long term for global megatrends especially regarding climate and environmental protection and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

Contact

Investor Relations
IBU-tec advanced materials AG
Dr. Stefan Steck
Public & Investor Relations
t +49 3643 8649-51
IR@ibu-tec.de
www.ibu-tec.de

Financial and Business Press
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44
60322 Frankfurt
t +49 69 905505-52
IBU-tec@edicto.de


04.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IBU-tec advanced materials AG
Hainweg 9-10
99425 Weimar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-0
Fax: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-30
E-mail: mail@ibu-tec.de
Internet: www.ibu-tec.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5
WKN: A0XYHT
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1343803

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1343803  04.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1343803&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu IBU-tec AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu IBU-tec AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

IBU-tec AG 32,25 -5,15% IBU-tec AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen tiefrot -- ATX und DAX schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unentschlossen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben im Donnerstagshandel nach. Die Wall Street erleidet am Donnerstag einen massiven Rückschlag nach der vorangegangenen Erholungsrally. In China und Hongkong zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen