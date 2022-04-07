DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG Expands Own Battery Material Portfolio with IBUvolt LFP200 / Additional Particle Size Opens up New Applications

DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Market launch

IBU-tec advanced materials AG Expands Own Battery Material Portfolio with IBUvolt LFP200 / Additional Particle Size Opens up New Applications



07.04.2022 / 09:31

IBU-tec advanced materials AG Expands Own Battery Material Portfolio with IBUvolt LFP200 / Additional Particle Size Opens up New Applications

Weimar, 7 April 2022 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) has taken another important market positioning step with its own lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery materials, expanding the IBUvolt product family with IBUvolt LFP200 following the international launch of IBUvolt LFP400 in October 2021. The new product is characterized by a smaller particle size thus opening many new application possibilities. The combination of IBUvolt LFP200 and IBUvolt LFP400 enables a more homogeneous coating of cathodes. Battery and cell manufacturers can significantly increase the energy density of batteries and thus achieve performance advantages that are important, for example, in electric vehicles. Accordingly, IBU-tec works closely with its international customers to develop customized mixtures for varying requirements.

With the new variant, IBU-tec is combining its portfolio of battery materials under the common umbrella brand IBUvolt. The product line includes the existing IBUvolt LFP400 and IBUvolt LFP200 products as well as all future IBU-tec battery materials. IBU-tec is already working on additional further developments of its LFP product line, including a mixture with manganese (LMFP). It can thus offer customers a wide range of different cathode active materials which are not based on nickel-manganese-cobalt compounds (NMC) and thus do without rare, expensive, and ecologically damaging materials.

Since October 2021, IBU-tec has been the sole manufacturer of LFP battery materials in Europe, producing for electric vehicles, stationary energy storage and numerous other applications. IBU-tec has been experiencing high demand for its products for months. In the coming years, battery materials will be the Group's key growth driver and will account for at least 30 percent of the Group's turnover by 2025.

Ulrich Weitz, CEO of IBU-tec: "With our expanded portfolio of battery products, we are positioning ourselves more and more broadly. IBUvolt LFP200 enables our customers to develop new applications and improve performance. Our own battery materials are a success story: IBU-tec is currently the only supplier of LFP material based in Europe and delivers first-class quality, which is expressed in superior performance characteristics. By expanding and bundling our product portfolio under the name IBUvolt, we can offer our customers a comprehensive range and thus further expand our leading position in this growth market."

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected technology of thermal process engineering with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees.

Its own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation and the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus well positioned in the long term for global megatrends - especially regarding climate and environmental protection - and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

