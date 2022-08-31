DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG publishes half-year report 2022

DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

IBU-tec advanced materials AG publishes half-year report 2022



31.08.2022 / 08:30 CET/CEST

Weimar, 31 August 2022 IBU-tec advanced materials AG (IBU-tec, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) today published its half-year report 2022. Compared to the same period of the previous year, the Group was able to significantly improve all key financial figures in the first six months of the year.

Revenues increased by over 40% to EUR 29.5 million in the first half of 2022, compared to EUR 20.0 million in the first half of 2021. Operating EBITDA increased by 131% year-on-year to EUR 3.7 million (H1-2021: EUR 1.6 million; adjusted for insurance reimbursements and capital increase costs). At the same time, the EBTIDA margin improved from 8.0% in the first half-year 2021 to 12.6% in the period under review.

In view of the strong half-year results, the IBU-tec Executive Board confirms the forecast for the full year 2022 with estimated sales of EUR 55-57 million, provided that political and economic conditions do not significantly deteriorate further. For fiscal year 2025, IBU-tec continues to anticipate sales of at least EUR 102 million to more than EUR 130 million.

The IBU-tec half-year report can be downloaded from https://www.ibu-tec.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/reports-of-ibu-tec-ag/

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected technology of thermal process engineering with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees.

Its own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation and the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus well positioned in the long term for global megatrends especially regarding climate and environmental protection and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

