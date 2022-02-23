DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Strong 2021 and Positive Outlook for 2022

DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Strong 2021 and Positive Outlook for 2022



23.02.2022 / 08:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Corporate News

IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Strong 2021 and Positive Outlook for 2022

Preliminary 2021 figures validate forecast

Sales to increase circa 25-27 percent in 2022

Significantly higher operating EBITDA growth expected in 2022

Sales of battery materials to almost triple

Glass coating further drives growth

Weimar, 23 February 2022 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) continued its growth and successfully met all FY 2021 targets. As a result, a very successful and highly profitable 2022 is taking shape. Preliminary sales figures, according to HGB accounting rose by around 34 percent to EUR 44.1 million (FY 2020: EUR 33.0 million). Sales were thus well above the forecast of EUR 37 to 39 million for FY 2021. In addition to higher raw material prices, the battery materials and glass coating divisions and, particularly new Group organotin products significantly contributed to the sales increase. IBU-tec experienced only minor impact on business development due to rising raw material prices and delivery costs, as these were primarily passed on to customers.

Preliminary EBITDA, adjusted for the costs of the capital increase, amounted to EUR 6.7 million (FY 2020: EUR 7.0 million) in line with the absolute target figure. Adjusted for raw material effects, the EBITDA margin was within the forecasted range of 17 to 19 percent on sales.

Strong Outlook for 2022

Based on these figures, IBU-tec reconfirms its strong growth prospects for the 2022 financial year. In line with its strategy, the Executive Board expects a significant increase in sales of around 25-29 percent to EUR 55-57 million. Growth is driven by all business sectors, but above all by battery materials and glass coating, where IBU-tec plans to ramp up to meet emerging high demand.

IBU-tec will continue to increase its stock of battery materials in 2022 to keep pace with an explosive near future demand curve. Accordingly, in 2022, total output will significantly increase sales to EUR 62-64 million. This includes circa EUR 8 million in battery materials - which corresponds to a near doubling compared to FY 2021. The costs for increasing inventory will be fully recognized in FY 2022 cost of materials. Nevertheless, all key earnings figures for 2022 are highly anticipated to exceed the previous year.

Adjusted for earnings increasing insurance settlements in 2021 and costs for the capital increase carried out in 2021, IBU-tec expects an operative EBITDA increase by more than 45 percent in 2022.

Jörg Leinenbach, Co-CEO and CFO of IBU-tec: "A great 2021, the high demand for our battery materials as well as our technological innovations in glass coating make us extremely optimistic about 2022. With the market launch of our own battery product, we have created an important foundation for the further growth of IBU-tec. We are very confident that we will continue to win new customers for our battery material in the coming months and maintain growth trends in all other business areas as well. Our forecast for 2022 shows that we are well on track to achieve our targets for 2025."

IBU-tec will present the preliminary figures and the forecast for 2022 in a webcast on 23 February 2022 at 3 p.m. CET Interested investors and press representatives are cordially invited to register at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4710395096069749259.

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected technology of thermal process engineering with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees.

Its own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation and the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus well positioned in the long term for global megatrends - especially regarding climate and environmental protection - and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

Further information can be found on the Internet at www.ibu-tec.de.

Contact

Investor Relations

IBU-tec advanced materials AG

Dr. Stefan Steck

Public & Investor Relations

T +49 3643 8649-51

IR@ibu-tec.de

www.ibu-tec.de

Finanz- und Wirtschaftspresse

edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus

Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44

60322 Frankfurt

T +49 69 905505-52

E-Mail: IBU-tec@edicto.de