DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG: Strong first half underlines growth strategy

24.08.2022 / 08:15

Group revenues increase by more than 40 percent year-on-year in the first half of 2022

EBITDA at 3.7 million more than doubled compared to the same period in the previous year

Overall economic challenges well mastered so far / Raw material and energy price increases passed on to customers

Forecast for full year 2022 confirmed

Important progress in future markets of battery materials, glass coating and recycling

Weimar, 24 August 2022 IBU-tec advanced materials AG (IBU-tec, ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) confirms its growth strategy with an operationally strong first half of 2022. Despite a difficult market environment, the Group was able to improve all key financial figures compared to the previous year. Revenues grew to 29.5 million in the first half of 2022, up from 20.0 million in the first half of 2021. Operating EBITDA increased by 131% year-on-year to 3.7 million (2021: 1.6 million; adjusted for insurance settlements and costs of capital increase). At the same time, the EBTIDA margin improved from 8.0% to 12.6%.

Like many companies in the manufacturing sector, the IBU-tec Group was affected by the global challenges triggered by the Ukraine war, supply bottlenecks, the COVID 19 pandemic and the sharp rise in raw material and energy prices. However, the Group has been able to cope well with the difficult market conditions so far. Thanks to transparent pricing, IBU-tec has been able to largely pass on the cost of raw materials and energy to customers. With a view to a potential restriction of Natural Gas supplies, the Group is currently examining the extent to which the industrial plants of the individual companies can be operated with other energy sources. For example, one third of the thermal plants at IBU-tec already run independently of natural gas. Nevertheless, a potential loss of gas supplies in the winter half-year would involve restrictions on production.

In view of the strong half-year results, the IBU-tec Executive Board confirms the forecast for the full year 2022 with planned sales of 55-57 million, provided that the political and economic conditions do not deteriorate significantly. For fiscal 2025, IBU-tec continues to plan sales of at least 102 million to more than 130 million, driven primarily by the growth areas of battery materials, glass coating and recycling. The Executive Board believes that the IBU-tec Group is strongly positioned in terms of operations and personnel to continue its growth strategy as planned and to expand its positioning as a greentech company.

IBU-tec achieved a number of successes in the reporting period, particularly in the future markets of battery materials and glass coating. In the field of LFP battery materials, IBU-tec concluded an agreement with battery manufacturer Morrow Batteries in the first half of the year for the supply of up to 200 tons of LFP material per year. The IBUvolt® product line was also expanded to include IBUvolt® LFP200. In addition to the growth area of battery materials, the glass coating product MBTC was also in high demand in the first half of 2022. From the fourth quarter of 2022, the new glass coating production facility is scheduled to go into operation, which will again significantly increase the Groups capacities in the glass coating business.

Ulrich Weitz, CEO of IBU-tec: The excellent result in this challenging first half of 2022 confirm that the IBU-tec Group is strong and has a successful and sustainable business model. My special thanks go to our employees, whose commitment and dedication helped us to implement projects for our customers on schedule, even under sometimes difficult conditions. At the same time, we have made important progress in our key future areas of battery materials and glass coating in order to continue to vigorously drive forward our growth strategy for 2025 and the transformation of the IBU-tec Group.

IBU-tec will present its preliminary half-year results in a webcast today, 24 August 2022, at 1:00pm CEST. Interested investors and members of the press are cordially invited to register at the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4558359030163446027.

IBU-tecs half-year report will be published as scheduled on 31 August 2022 and can be accessed at https://www.ibu-tec.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/reports-of-ibu-tec-ag/.

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec Group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected technology of thermal process engineering with the process and material know-how of around 250 highly qualified employees.

Its own products include LFP battery material, which is an important component of batteries for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation and the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus well positioned in the long term for global megatrends especially regarding climate and environmental protection and has an international customer base ranging from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

