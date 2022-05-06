DGAP-News: Indian UNO MINDA Group takes stake in FRIWO Milestone for the joint development of the Indian e-mobility market

|
Ostbevern, 6th May 2022 Following the approval by the responsible Indian supervisory authorities there are no further obstacles to the participation of UNO MINDA Group in FRIWO AG. UNO MINDA Group a leading Indian supplier of proprietary automotive solutions to OEMs invests 15 million euro for the acquisition of 5.24% of the equity of FRIWO AG an international manufacturer of innovative power supply and e-mobility solutions. The cash capital increase and issuance of 448,162 new shares of FRIWO AG required for this purpose is expected to be completed by the beginning of June 2022, excluding subscription rights.
Start of joint venture for the production of two- and three-wheelers with electric drives
Under the joint venture, FRIWO and UNO MINDA will merge their technologies and production capacities on the Indian subcontinent. This will enable the combined company to offer complete e-drive system solutions for the Indian market, combining extremely robust hardware and superior software architecture.
Huge market potential: Two- and three-wheelers with electric drive in India
We are delighted to have UNO MINDA not only as a new strategic anchor shareholder on board, but also as the ideal partner for jointly developing the huge Indian two- and three-wheeler market with electric drive. Preparations for our joint venture have already begun and we are confident of generating substantial earnings and cash flow contributions from the collaboration from 2023 onwards, comments Rolf Schwirz, Chairman of the Board of FRIWO AG.
Equity ratio of FRIWO expected to jump to >25% thanks to participation of UNO MINDA
About FRIWO:
The listed FRIWO AG (General Standard, Frankfurt) with its headquarters in Ostbevern/Northrhine Westphalia is an international manufacturer of technically leading power-supply devices and e-drive solutions. FRIWO provides a whole host of applications with tailored systems from a single source. FRIWO, founded in 1971, has transformed itself from a provider of power-supply products to a full line supplier of sophisticated and tailorized e-mobility solutions. Today, the product portfolio does not only include premium power supply solutions, but also battery charging solutions for a wide range of applications. Furthermore, all components of a modern electric drive solution are also available: from the display, motor control unit and drive unit to the control software. With modern development centers, manufacturing facilities and sales locations in Europe, Asia and the US, FRIWO is present in all of the worlds key markets. FRIWOs key customers are leading brands in their respective markets and have embedded FRIWO products in order to provide superior quality to their customers. Main shareholder of FRIWO AG is a subsidiary of VTC GmbH & Co. KG, Munich. For further information, please visit our website at https://www.friwo.com/en/
