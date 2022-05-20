DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG: INDUS acquires manufacturer of laser technology systems

DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Investment

INDUS Holding AG: INDUS acquires manufacturer of laser technology systems



20.05.2022 / 10:22

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





INDUS acquires manufacturer of laser technology systems

HELD Group develops and produces laser cutting and laser welding machines and systems

Laser welding systems for hydrogen electrodes provide opportunities for growth

Another acquisition in the growing automation technology sector

Bergisch Gladbach, 20 May 2022 Stock exchange-listed INDUS Holding AG has acquired 70 percent of the shares in HELD Industries GmbH headquartered in Heusenstamm near Offenbach. Employing 22 people, the profitable medium-sized supplier of special machines and systems for precise laser cutting and welding generated annual sales of around EUR 12 million in the financial year 2021. The parties agreed not to disclose the purchase price. With the acquisition, INDUS now unites 48 portfolio companies under its roof.

As a supplier of special systems for industrial niche markets, the HELD Group is an innovative, broad-based company which complements our diversified portfolio very well, says Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the INDUS Board of Management. The systems of the HELD Group are used, for instance, for cutting technical textiles, especially airbag fabrics, and for metalworking. In addition to laser blanking for the production of medium to large quantities, the metals segment also includes laser hybrid welding systems for large-format steel components, e.g. for shipbuilding.

In our more than 40-year company history, we have successfully positioned ourselves as a niche supplier for solving user-specific automation tasks, says G. Held, former owner of the HELD Group. With a strong partner at our side, we now want to expand our international sales and our service operations and open up new fields of business. Our innovative laser welding systems for H 2 electrodes offer particularly interesting growth prospects in the future field of hydrogen electrolysis. Mr. Held will continue to manage the company as Managing Partner.

As part of the trend towards fully automated and AI-controlled production processes, conventional processes such as punching and welding are increasingly being replaced by laser technology, says Dr. Johannes Schmidt. With the acquisition of the HELD Group, INDUS will continue to grow in the automation technology sector, one of the growth industries defined by us.

About INDUS Holding AG:

Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is a leading specialist for sustainable corporate investment and development in the German-speaking SME sector. The industry focus is on construction and infrastructure, automotive technology, mechanical and plant engineering, medical engineering and life sciences as well as metals technology. As a growth-oriented financial investor with a long-term focus, INDUS currently supports 48 portfolio companies in their corporate development. Since 1995, INDUS Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108); in 2021, the Group generated sales of around 1.74 billion euros. For more information on INDUS, visit www.indus.de.

Contact:Nina Wolf & Dafne SanacPublic Relations & Investor RelationsINDUS Holding AGKölner Straße 3251429 Bergisch GladbachGermanyTel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-73Tel +49 (0) 022 04 / 40 00-32E-mail presse@indus.deE-mail investor.relations@indus.dewww.indus.de