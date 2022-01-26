DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG: Sales and earnings in financial year 2021 expected to exceed forecast: INDUS surprises with a strong year-end finish

DGAP-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

INDUS Holding AG: Sales and earnings in financial year 2021 expected to exceed forecast: INDUS surprises with a strong year-end finish



26.01.2022 / 17:34

Sales and earnings in financial year 2021 expected to exceed forecast: INDUS surprises with a strong year-end finish

Bergisch Gladbach, 26 January 2022 - Based on the positive operating performance in the second half of the fourth quarter of 2021, INDUS Holding AG is expected to close the financial year 2021 with sales in the range of EUR 1.75 billion to EUR 1.78 billion and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR 110 million to EUR 116 million. In its forecast dated 11 November 2021, INDUS assumed sales of EUR 1.60 billion to EUR 1.75 billion and EBIT of EUR 95 million to EUR 110 million. The increase in sales and earnings is due to a strong finish of the Group's currently 46 portfolio companies.

"We are positively surprised by the performance at the end of the year," says Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the INDUS Board of Management. "In particular the Construction/Infrastructure, Engineering and Metals Technology segments recorded above-average growth, but the other segments also made a contribution. Overall, the Group's portfolio companies were able to cope well with the material supply bottlenecks and make use of the scope for pricing. That's what gave us this good result."

The INDUS Group was thus able to improve significantly in the transition year 2021 compared to the previous year and considers itself well on the way to normality. "However, we have also found this year that against the backdrop of the uncertainties due to the coronavirus pandemic and the associated restrictions at our portfolio companies and their customers, precise forecasts have become almost impossible," says Schmidt.

This estimate is preliminary. Further key figures will be published on 23 February 2022, as part of the announcement of the preliminary figures for the financial year 2021. The audited annual financial statements and consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 will be published and commented on on 23 March 2022.



About INDUS Holding AG:

Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch-Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is an SME holding company which concentrates on the long-term development of its portfolio companies. The industry focus is on construction and infrastructure, automotive technology, mechanical and plant engineering, medical engineering and life sciences as well as metals technology. As a leading specialist for sustainable corporate development, INDUS attaches great importance to the operational autonomy of its 46 portfolio companies. Since 1995, INDUS Holding AG has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108); in 2020, the Group generated sales of around EUR 1.56 billion. For more information on INDUS, visit www.indus.de.





