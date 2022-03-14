|
14.03.2022 12:43:57
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Managing Board proposes to the Supervisory Board a stable dividend of EUR 0.55 per share (previous year: EUR 0.55)
|
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Key word(s): Dividend/Annual Report
The Managing Board of init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE 0005759807) today decided - based on preliminary, unaudited results - to propose to the Supervisory Board a dividend distribution for the financial year 2021 of EUR 0.55 per share.
By maintaining the dividend at the same level, the Managing Board would like to send a signal for the future viability of the company and allow shareholders to participate fairly in the company's success. While at the same time, the balance sheet profit is also to be used to strengthen the company's substance for necessary future investments and further growth. In the past financial year, despite the difficult conditions, init recorded again a high level of earnings and a historic record of incoming orders amounting to around EUR 180 million, underlining a solid basis for business development in 2022.
After adoption of the audited annual financial statements and subject to approval by the Supervisory Board, the corresponding appropriation of the balance sheet profit will be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 18 May 2022 for resolution.
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
14.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1301833
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1301833 14.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu init innovation in traffic systems SEmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu init innovation in traffic systems SEmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|29,85
|4,37%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Fortschritte im Ukraine-Krieg: US-Börsen zum Start uneinheitlich -- ATX und DAX mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiatische Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Anleger in den USA kommen am Montag vorbörslich auf keinen grünen Zweig. Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Montagshandel deutlich fester. An den wichtigsten Börsen in Asien gab es zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.