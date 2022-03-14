DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Managing Board proposes to the Supervisory Board a stable dividend of EUR 0.55 per share (previous year: EUR 0.55)

14.03.2022 12:43:57

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Managing Board proposes to the Supervisory Board a stable dividend of EUR 0.55 per share (previous year: EUR 0.55)

14.03.2022

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Managing Board proposes to the Supervisory Board a stable dividend of EUR 0.55 per share (previous year: EUR 0.55)

The Managing Board of init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE 0005759807) today decided - based on preliminary, unaudited results - to propose to the Supervisory Board a dividend distribution for the financial year 2021 of EUR 0.55 per share.

By maintaining the dividend at the same level, the Managing Board would like to send a signal for the future viability of the company and allow shareholders to participate fairly in the company's success. While at the same time, the balance sheet profit is also to be used to strengthen the company's substance for necessary future investments and further growth. In the past financial year, despite the difficult conditions, init recorded again a high level of earnings and a historic record of incoming orders amounting to around EUR 180 million, underlining a solid basis for business development in 2022.

After adoption of the audited annual financial statements and subject to approval by the Supervisory Board, the corresponding appropriation of the balance sheet profit will be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 18 May 2022 for resolution.

 


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
