DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: status of the share buyback 15 June 17 June 2022

21.06.2022 13:57:51

init innovation in traffic systems SE: status of the share buyback 15 June 17 June 2022

21.06.2022 / 13:57
In the period from 15 to 17 June 2022, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 1,544 treasury shares at a value of EUR 33,847.41.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 14 June 2022. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

 

Contact:

Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

21.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1380415

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1380415  21.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1380415&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

