21.06.2022 13:57:51
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: status of the share buyback 15 June 17 June 2022
DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback/Share Buyback
In the period from 15 to 17 June 2022, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 1,544 treasury shares at a value of EUR 33,847.41.
This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 14 June 2022. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).
Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:
www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share
Contact:Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com
21.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|Käppelestraße 4-10
|76131 Karlsruhe
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)721 6100 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)721 6100 399
|E-mail:
|ir@initse.com
|Internet:
|www.initse.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005759807
|WKN:
|575980
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1380415
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1380415 21.06.2022
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|init innovation in traffic systems SE
|22,40
|0,22%
