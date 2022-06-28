DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 20 June 24 June 2022

DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE / Key word(s): Share Buyback

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 20 June 24 June 2022



28.06.2022 / 09:27

In the period from 20 to 24 June 2022, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 4,824 treasury shares at a value of EUR 107,911.63.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 14 June 2022. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

