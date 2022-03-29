29.03.2022 09:46:55

DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 21 March - 25 March 2022

init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback: 21 March - 25 March 2022

29.03.2022 / 09:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

Notice published pursuant to Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegate Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

 

In the period from 21 to 25 March 2022, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 5,244 treasury shares at a value of EUR 166,950.55.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 8 March 2022. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

Language: English
Company: init innovation in traffic systems SE
Käppelestraße 4-10
76131 Karlsruhe
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)721 6100 0
Fax: +49 (0)721 6100 399
E-mail: ir@initse.com
Internet: www.initse.com
ISIN: DE0005759807
WKN: 575980
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
