05.07.2022 09:16:21

DGAP-News: init innovation in traffic systems SE: Status of the share buyback 27 June 1 July 2022

05.07.2022 / 09:16
In the period from 27 June to 1 July 2022, init innovation in traffic systems SE (ISIN DE0005759807) acquired 5,295 treasury shares at a value of EUR 118,552.77.

This ongoing acquisition is based on the adhoc release of 14 June 2022. The acquisition was carried out by the assigned bank via the stock exchange (XETRA).

Information about individual transactions and daily trading volumes is published online under the following link:

www.initse.com/ende/investors/the-share

 

Contact:

Person making the notification:
Simone Fritz
Investor Relations
ir@initse.com

