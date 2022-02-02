DGAP-News: Intapp OnePlace Named 2022 Legal Technology Trailblazer by The National Law Journal

DGAP-News: Intapp

Intapp OnePlace Named 2022 Legal Technology Trailblazer by The National Law Journal



02.02.2022 / 15:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Intapp (NASDAQ: INTA), a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industries, today announced that Intapp OnePlace has been named to this year's Legal Technology Trailblazers list by the National Law Journal.

The annual list highlights companies that are changing the way firms operate by delivering innovative solutions that improve the practice of law.

'We're proud to be included among this year's National Law Journal Legal Technology Trailblazers,' said Dan Tacone, Intapp President and Chief Client Officer. 'Intapp OnePlace is designed to address the operational challenges firms are facing today - increasing complexity and data silos - and supports a firm's ability to win and compliantly onboard new business, and to provide exceptional, differentiated client experiences.'

Intapp OnePlace connects firms, and the technology systems that serve them. Intapp OnePlace intake and conflict solutions help firms onboard new business with less risk; marketing and business development tools bolster growth and deepen client relationships; operations and finance tools drive profitability and client value; and collaboration software streamlines firmwide internal and external communication and document management via Microsoft Teams. Built on an industry-specific data architecture, solutions on the Intapp OnePlace platform use AI to surface insights that help law firms make better decisions faster, grow more profitably, and deliver ideal outcomes and experiences for clients.

To learn how Intapp OnePlace helps firms boost effectiveness from strategy through origination and execution, and achieve long-term success, visit intapp.com/solutions/oneplace.

About Intapp

Intapp makes the connected firm possible. We provide cloud software solutions that address the unique operating challenges and regulatory requirements of the global professional and financial services industry. Our solutions help more than 1,950 of the world's premier private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms connect their most important assets: people, processes, and data. As part of a connected firm, professionals gain easy access to the information they need to win more business, increase investment returns, streamline deal and engagement execution, and strengthen risk management and compliance. For more information, visit intapp.com and connect with us on Twitter (@intapp) and LinkedIn.

Intapp and OnePlace are registered trademarks of Integration Appliance, Inc., or its subsidiaries. Various trademarks held by their respective owners.

Intapp

Ali Robinson

+1 612-232-0062

ali.robinson@intapp.com

http://www.intapp.com

News Source: News Direct