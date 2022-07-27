DGAP-News: Internationalisation and nearshoring: adesso ramps up SmartShore offerings with adesso Romania

DGAP-News: adesso SE / Key word(s): Expansion

Internationalisation and nearshoring: adesso ramps up SmartShore offerings with adesso Romania



27.07.2022 / 09:30

adesso founds national affiliate in Bucharest, Romania

Stronger delivery capability in the European Union

adesso Global Delivery Network continues to grow and consolidate

IT service provider adesso is continuing its expansion in Europe by establishing a branch in Bucharest. This new subsidiary in the south-east of Europe means adesso is now represented in 13 European countries in all. adesso Romania is strengthening the adesso Group Global Delivery Network. adessos nearshoring concept, which involves international, multilingual teams, makes it possible to staff for challenging IT projects and execute them cost-effectively at a time when pressure is mounting to curb costs and skilled IT workers are in short supply.

The new subsidiary, adesso Romania, is based in Bucharest. It is to begin supporting adessos international delivery network (www.adesso-smartshore.com) in staffing and logistical terms effective immediately. Around 600 of the more than 7,500 employees in the adesso Group already work for customers in Europe at adessos SmartShore locations in Turkey, Bulgaria and Spain. The IT experts work on digitalisation projects as part of international project teams. Some of their work is done on-premises at customer locations especially in the German-speaking countries but some is also performed through virtual collaboration from adessos individual SmartShore offices in Istanbul, Sofia, Barcelona, Madrid and Jerez.

The importance of SmartShore has exploded within the adesso Group in recent years. The location in Turkey, which opened in 2013, has been an especially strong performer in this area, taking on a leading role. The Turkish subsidiary, which has seen rapid organic growth and currently has about 450 employees, posted total sales of around EUR 14 million last year, with classic SmartShore projects accounting for an impressive 45 percent of that figure.

The advantages are obvious, says Burak Bari, Managing Director of adesso Turkey. He is also Director of Internationalization, a position in which he manages the further expansion of the international business, especially with responsibility for SmartShore: With global supply models, companies that outsource their software development can realize significant cost advantages. At adesso, we use a proprietary model approach to handle projects internationally, achieving proven high quality and delivering accurate results for our customers.

Dirk Pothen, a member of the Executive Board of adesso SE, views the addition of Romania to the Europe-wide SmartShore Delivery Center as an important step in adessos further internationalisation: Romania is a great option, especially for customers who only want to source in the European Union for their projects. Although adesso continues to achieve far above average results in its recruiting activities despite the shortage of skilled workers in German-speaking markets, gaining access to the attractive pool of applicants in Romania helps boost our ability to scale.

Bari adds: From Bucharest, highly trained Romanian IT experts can join our teams and add capacity for cost-sensitive nearshore projects. Were already in extensive talks with applicants, and we are confident that we will be able to bring committed and dedicated skilled workers and next-generation talent on board very quickly. After all, adesso is a highly regarded employer and has been named a Great Place to Work®, including in Europe. adesso also placed an impressive fifth in the Best Workplaces in Europe 2020 competition*, so we are already attracting attention.

Romania is home to more than 40 technical universities, which graduate about 5,000 computer scientists and engineers each year. Most of them also speak German and English. These factors and low wage costs have helped to make Romania an exciting place for the entire tech industry.

For more information on adessos SmartShore portfolio, please visit www.adesso-smartshore.com.

Contact for adesso Romania IT Services & Consulting SRL:

Burak Bari

Managing Director, adesso Turkey / Director of Internationalization

email: burak.bari@adesso.com.tr

Mobile: +90 549 2971571

*After placing first in Germanys Best Employers 2020, part of the Germanys Best Employers competition organized by the Great Place to Work® Institute (size category: 2,001 to 5,000 employees), adesso was also top ranked in the Best Workplaces in Europe 2020 competition that same year.

adesso Group

With about 6,300 employees (FTE) and annual sales of EUR 678.3 million in 2021, adesso Group is one of the largest German IT service providers with outstanding growth opportunities. At its own locations in Germany, other locations in Europe and Turkey as well as at numerous local customers adesso offers consulting and software development services for optimising core business processes. adesso also offers ready-to-use software products for standard applications. The development of an own, industry-specific product portfolio opens up additional growth and earnings opportunities and is another key ele-ment of the adesso strategy. In 2020, adesso was awarded the title of the best employer of its size in Germany across all industries. After having already achieved first place among IT employers in 2016 and 2018, adesso was ranked first again in 2020.

