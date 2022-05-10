DGAP-News: Intershop Management Board gives Shareholders Meeting deeper insight into corporate and product strategy Supervisory Board expanded to four members

DGAP-News: INTERSHOP Communications AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Intershop Management Board gives Shareholders Meeting deeper insight into corporate and product strategy Supervisory Board expanded to four members



10.05.2022 / 13:05

Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211), a global provider of B2B commerce solutions for the upper mid-market and wholesalers, today held its Annual Shareholders Meeting. As in the previous year, the Shareholders Meeting was held virtually, without the shareholders being physically present.

At the Shareholders Meeting, Markus Klahn, CEO of Intershop Communications AG, presented the figures for 2021, the strategic positioning and the progress made in its implementation as well as the outlook for the current financial year. He emphasized that Intershop had improved all key performance indicators in the past year, some of them quite noticeably, and again strongly increased the share of cloud revenues in total revenues. The cloud business continued its positive trend also in the first quarter of 2022, with all key cloud figures growing at double-digit rates.

Looking at the market for B2B commerce solutions, the Management Board explained that, according to market research institutes, it had a somewhat later start than B2C online commerce and therefore still has very large growth potential. By 2025, some 80% of sales interactions between enterprises are projected to take place in digital channels.

Regarding the product strategy, Markus Klahn pointed out to the shareholders that Intershops acquisition of SPARQUE.AI in March 2022 represents an important first step towards further enhancing Intershops high-performance platform with new AI-based technologies. The company is thus pursuing a strategy towards a component architecture that offers customers not only the actual commerce platform but also additional features designed to continuously enhance the shopping experience and, consequently, customer revenue.

Markus Klahn concluded his presentation with a positive outlook for the coming years: We have a very powerful B2B e-commerce solution that is used by customers across the globe. This has been confirmed by experts and independent market studies. The attractive market growth opens up opportunities for our own growth in existing and new markets. Our strong product range, full SaaS migrations and the ability to scale allow us to continue expanding our geographic presence.

Oliver Bendig elected as fourth Supervisory Board member; other members re-elected

The Shareholders Meeting also voted to expand the Supervisory Board of Intershop Communications AG from three to four members with a view to increasing its knowledge base, especially in the software segment. The shareholders thus elected Mr Oliver Bendig, CEO of Matrix42 AG, as member of the Supervisory Board. Oliver Bendig has more than 20 years experience in business-to-business SaaS software and is considered a thought leader in the industry. Before joining Matrix42 in 2009, he was responsible for international product management at several German and US software vendors. Oliver Bendig holds a degree in Business Informatics (BA) and a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) and Master of Science (M.Sc.) in Computer Science from the Karlsruhe University of Applied Sciences.

The other members of the Supervisory Board were re-elected at the Shareholders Meeting for a further five years.

Around 22% of the share capital was represented at the Shareholders Meeting. The managements resolution proposals for all items on the agenda were approved by a large majority of the shareholders.

To see the full voting results, please visit the Intershop website at https://www.intershop.com/en/shareholders-meeting.

