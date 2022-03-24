|
24.03.2022 07:45:03
DGAP-News: InTiCa Systems AG: Provisional figures for 2021 - Guidance confirmed, 2022 financial year off to a solid start
InTiCa Systems AG: Provisional figures for 2021 - Guidance confirmed, 2022 financial year off to a solid start
Sales rose almost 35% to EUR 95.7 million
EBIT margin approx. 3.5%
Good start to the year, but growing uncertainty
Earnings, asset and financial position
Cash and cash equivalents totalled EUR 1.9 million on December 31, 2021 (December 31, 2020: EUR 1.5 million). On the reporting date, InTiCa Systems also had assured credit facilities of EUR 15.9 million, which can be drawn at any time. The equity ratio was 34.0% on the reporting date and thus slightly above the previous year's level of 31.7%.
Outlook
However, the uncertainty has increased significantly again as a result of the renewed rise in coronavirus infections and, above all, the war in Ukraine. Some OEM production facilities have already closed and the impact on order offtake is not yet foreseeable. Moreover, supply bottlenecks could be exacerbated and higher energy prices are likely to make production more expensive. Furthermore, our strategic goal of improving the cost structure of wage-intensive products by establishing a further production in facility in eastern Europe cannot currently be pursued at the planned location close to Kiev. The Board of Directors is exploring alternatives.
Overall, InTiCa Systems AG nevertheless remains well positioned to participate in the high demand for innovative e-solutions. More detailed guidance for the 2022 financial year and the future development of the segments will be issued at the earliest when the annual report is published on April 26, 2022.
CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO
The Automotive Technology segment focuses on innovative products that raise the comfort and safety of cars, improve the performance of electric and hybrid vehicles and reduce carbon emissions. InTiCa Systems' Industrial Electronics segment develops and manufactures mechatronic assemblies for the solar industry and other industrial applications.
Forward-looking statements and predictions
This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems AG which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication.
