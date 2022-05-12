DGAP-News: InVision AG: Consolidated Interim Statements for the First Quarter of 2022 Show Accelerated Growth

DGAP-News: InVision AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Quarterly / Interim Statement

InVision AG: Consolidated Interim Statements for the First Quarter of 2022 Show Accelerated Growth



12.05.2022 / 14:28

Düsseldorf (Germany), 12th May 2022 - InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) today released its consolidated interim statements for the first three months of the current fiscal year. The report shows accelerated growth in annualised injixo cloud subscription revenues (injixo ARR - Annual Recurring Revenues). As of 31 March 2022, the injixo ARR increased by 35 percent year-over-year to EUR 7.339 million (31 March 2021: EUR 5.425 million). Annualised cloud subscription revenue is the key metric for the company's growth strategy. Since the beginning of 2021, InVision has seen a significant increase in annualised cloud revenues, most recently 33 percent at the end of December 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, the Companys total revenue of EUR 3.580 million was 7 percent above the result of the same period of the previous year (3M 2021: EUR 3.347 million).



Considering the growth plans announced at the beginning of 2021, which include expanding the workforce to 500 employees by the end of 2025, the Company recorded an EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) of minus EUR 0.563 million in the first quarter of 2022 (3M 2021: EUR 0.173 million), mainly due to increased personnel expenses. The EBIT margin was minus 16 percent (3M 2021: 5 percent). This development is in line with expectations.



Consolidated results decreased to minus EUR 0.758 million (3M 2021: EUR 0.017 million) and earnings per share declined to EUR -0.34 (3M 2021: EUR -0.01). The operating cash flow increased by 3 percent to EUR 2.024 million (3M 2021: EUR 1.969 million) and liquid funds grew by 31 percent to EUR 8.275 million as of 31 March 2022 (31 December 2021: EUR 6.338 million).



Equity capital decreased by 6 percent to EUR 11.150 million (31 December 2021: EUR 11.870 million). The balance sheet total increased by 12 percent and was at EUR 22.403 million as of 31 March 2022 (31 December 2021: 19.988 million euros). As a result, the equity ratio at the end of the first quarter of 2022 was 50 percent (31 December 2021: 59 percent).



The Companys Consolidated Interim Statements for the first three months of the 2022 financial year are now available on the Companys website at: www.ivx.com/en/investors/financial-reports.



About InVision:

Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, and The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information: www.ivx.com



