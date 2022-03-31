DGAP-News: InVision AG Presents 2021 Annual Financial Statements: Annualised Cloud Revenues Grow by 33 Percent

DGAP-News: InVision AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results

InVision AG Presents 2021 Annual Financial Statements: Annualised Cloud Revenues Grow by 33 Percent



31.03.2022 / 08:32

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



P R E S S R E L E A S E



InVision AG Presents 2021 Annual Financial Statements: Annualised Cloud Revenues Grow by 33 Percent



Düsseldorf (Germany), 31st March 2022 - InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) today presented its annual financial statements for the 2021 financial year, confirming the preliminary results that were already published on 24 February 2022. In total, the InVision Group generated revenues of EUR 13.69 million in fiscal year 2021 (2020: EUR 12.75 million), which corresponds to an increase of 7 percent. The key revenue indicator for the company's growth strategy that was initiated at the beginning of 2021, the annualised revenue from injixo cloud subscriptions (injixo ARR - Annual Recurring Revenues), increased by 33 percent to EUR 6.61 million at the end of the 2021 financial year (12/2020: EUR 4.98 million).



This jump in the growth rate of the injixo ARR already reflects the effect of the increase in headcount to 144 employees at the end of 2021 (31 December 2020: 118 employees). To be able to consistently exploit the existing sales potential, particularly the sales and marketing capacities in Europe and North America will be significantly expanded. Looking at the injixo ARR growth rate over the course of 2021, it shows a very positive, continuous increase: 12/20: 7 percent, 03/21: 16 percent, 06/21: 26 percent, 09/21: 27 percent and 12/21: 33 percent.



EBIT (Earnings Before Interest and Taxes) decreased to minus EUR 0.74 million (2020: EUR 1.14 million) due to the planned growth investments and the resulting increase in the cost base. Accordingly, the EBIT margin for 2021 declined to minus 5 percent (2020: 9 percent). Operating cash flow declined to minus EUR 0.58 million (2020: EUR 0.95 million) and the consolidated comprehensive income went down from EUR 0.29 million in the previous year to minus EUR 1.56 million in 2021. Earnings per share decreased from EUR 0.17 in 2020 to minus EUR 0.73 in the past financial year.



With an equity of EUR 11.87 million (2020: EUR 13.41 million), an equity ratio of 59 percent (2020: 60 percent) with total assets of EUR 20 million (2020: EUR 22.4 million) and liquid funds of EUR 6.34 million (2020: EUR 7.79 million), InVision presents an excellent balance sheet to finance its further growth plans.



The growth strategy presented at the beginning of 2021 aims at a significant expansion of the Company's business activities. An essential part of the investment programme is the expansion of the workforce to 500 employees by the end of 2025. As in the past fiscal year, the focus in 2022 will be on expanding capacities in the areas of sales, customer consulting and marketing. With a highly scalable business model and an excellent strategic starting position, InVision encounters considerable untapped growth potential with numerous growth options. The Executive Board expects to achieve an injixo ARR growth of at least 40 percent, total revenues above the previous year's level and a negative EBIT of up to minus EUR 5 million in the 2022 financial year. In subsequent years, injixo ARR is expected to grow sustainably at a high level and EBIT is expected to gradually improve. For the year 2025, InVision is targeting total revenues of more than EUR 50 million and an EBIT margin of more than 25 percent.



The complete 2021 Annual Report is now available on the Company's website at www.ivx.com/en/investors/financial-reports.



About InVision:

Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, and The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information: www.ivx.com



Contact:

InVision AG

Investor Relations,

Jutta Handlanger

Speditionstraße 5, 40221 Düsseldorf (Germany),

phone: +49 (0)211 781-781-66, email: ir@invision.de

31.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

