DGAP-News: InVision AG Publishes Preliminary Results for the 2021 Fiscal Year: On Growth Track with Strong Increase in Cloud Revenues

DGAP-News: InVision AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

InVision AG Publishes Preliminary Results for the 2021 Fiscal Year: On Growth Track with Strong Increase in Cloud Revenues



24.02.2022 / 09:25

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



P R E S S R E L E A S E



InVision AG Publishes Preliminary Results for the 2021 Fiscal Year:

On Growth Track with Strong Increase in Cloud Revenues



Düsseldorf (Germany), 24th February 2022 - InVision AG (ISIN: DE0005859698) has closed the 2021 fiscal year with a growth spurt. According to preliminary results, annualised cloud revenues increased by 33 percent to EUR 6.61 million. The headcount expansion was fully on target and the excellent balance sheet sustainably ensures further aggressive growth. At the end of March 2021, the company had presented its growth strategy for the next few years, until the end of 2025. A significant expansion of business activities and headcount was announced in this strategy. The aim is to have approximately 500 employees, annual revenues of more than EUR 50 million with an EBIT margin of more than 25 percent by the end of 2025.



injixo ARR: Growth Jumped in 2021

According to preliminary figures, annualised injixo cloud subscription revenues (injixo ARR - Annual Recurring Revenues) increased by 33 percent to EUR 6.61 million at the end of the 2021 fiscal (12/2020: EUR 4.98 million). Thus, the growth strategy initiated last year already shows a jump in the growth rate of the key revenue indicator in the first year. Particularly important to point out here is that the injixo ARR growth rate has risen steadily over the course of 2021 (12/20: 7%, 03/21: 16%, 06/21: 26%, 09/21: 27%, 12/21: 33%).



Growth Strategy 2025 Right On Track

The reason for the extremely positive business development is the consistent expansion of the workforce in order to exploit the existing sales potential. The number of employees rose by 18 percent in the financial year to 144 employees (31 December 2020: 118). A key element of this growth was the expansion of sales and marketing capacities in Europe and North America. Thus, InVision is right on track to achieve its investment and growth targets for 2025.



Strong Balance Sheet For Sustainable Growth

While total revenues increased by 7 percent to EUR 13.69 million in 2021 (2020: EUR 12.75 million), EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) decreased to minus EUR 0.74 million (2020: EUR 1.14 million) due to scheduled growth investments and the resulting increase in the cost base. Thus, the EBIT margin for the 2021 fiscal year was minus 5 percent (2020: 9 percent). This development is in line with the company's guidance, which temporarily expects a negative EBIT, both in 2021 and 2022, of up to minus EUR 6 million due to investments. To finance its growth, InVision continues to have an extremely strong balance sheet with equity of EUR 11.87 million (2020: EUR 13.41 million), an equity ratio of 59 percent (2020: 60 percent) and liquid funds of EUR 6.34 million (2020: EUR 7.79 million).



2022 With Further Growth Acceleration

For the 2022 fiscal year, the company plans to further expand its workforce, particularly in the areas of sales, consulting, and marketing in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, and the United States. In addition, the Management Board expects a further increase in the injixo ARR growth rate to over 40 percent in the course of the 2022 fiscal year.



The complete 2021 Annual Report will be available from 31st March 2022 on the Company's website at www.ivx.com/en/investors/financial-reports.



About InVision:

Since 1995, InVision has been helping its clients to increase their productivity and quality of work and reduce their costs. The InVision group incorporates the brands injixo, a cloud-based workforce management solution for contact centres, and The Call Center School, offering cloud-learning courses for contact centre professionals. InVision AG (IVX) is listed in the Prime Standard Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Further information: www.ivx.com



Contact:

InVision AG

Investor Relations,

Jutta Handlanger

Speditionstraße 5,

40221 Düsseldorf (Germany),

phone: +49 (0)211 781-781-66,

email: ir@invision.de

24.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

