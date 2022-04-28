|
DGAP-News: Invitation to MorphoSys' First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on May 5, 2022
Invitation to MorphoSys' First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on May 5, 2022
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) will publish its results for the first quarter 2022 on May 4, 2022 at 10:00 pm CEST (9:00 pm GMT; 4:00 pm EDT).
MorphoSys' Management team will host a conference call and webcast on May 5, 2022 at 2:00 pm CEST (1:00 pm GMT; 8:00 am EDT) to present results for the first quarter 2022 and provide an outlook for 2022.
The conference call will start with a presentation by the Management team followed by a Q&A session.
A live webcast and slides will be made available at the Investors section under "Upcoming Events & Conferences" on MorphoSys' website, http://www.morphosys.com.
Dial-in number for the conference call (2:00 pm CEST; 1:00 pm GMT; 8:00 am EDT):
Germany: +49 69 201 744 220
For UK residents: +44 203 009 2470
Please dial in 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference.
A replay of the conference will also be available at the corporate website following the live event.
About MorphoSys:
