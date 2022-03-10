|
DGAP-News: Invitation to MorphoSys' Full Year Results 2021 Conference Call on March 17, 2022
DGAP-News: MorphoSys AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Conference Call Alert
Invitation to MorphoSys' Full Year Results 2021 Conference Call on March 17, 2022
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; NASDAQ: MOR) will publish its results for the financial year 2021 on March 16, 2022 at 9:00 pm CET (8:00 pm GMT; 4:00 pm EDT).
MorphoSys' Management team will host a conference call and webcast on March 17, 2022 at 1:00 pm CET (12:00 pm GMT; 8:00 am EDT) to present results for the financial year 2021 and provide an outlook for 2022.
The conference call will start with a presentation by the Management team followed by a Q&A session.
A live webcast and slides will be made available at the Investors section under "Upcoming Events & Conferences" on MorphoSys' website, http://www.morphosys.com.
Dial-in number for the conference call (1:00 pm CET; 12:00 pm GMT; 8:00 am EDT):
Germany: +49 69 201 744 220
For UK residents: +44 203 009 2470
Please dial in 10 minutes before the beginning of the conference.
A replay of the conference will also be available at the corporate website following the live event.
MorphoSys Forward-Looking Statements
For more information, please contact:
