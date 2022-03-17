DGAP-News: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE

17.03.2022 16:02:13

ZEAL Network SE

Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE

17.03.2022 / 16:02
Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE
Publication of the Annual Report as of 31 December 2021

(Hamburg, 17 March 2022) Dr Helmut Becker (CEO) and Jonas Mattsson (CFO) invite all interested investors, analysts and journalists to the conference call including webcast on the occasion of the publication of the Annual Report as of 31 December 2021 on

Thursday, 24 March 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (CET)

In order to attend the call, please dial the telephone number in due time before the start of the conference:

Germany: +49 (0)69 22222 5197
United Kingdom: +44 (0) 330 336 9601

Confirmation Code: 3029601

The webcast for the conference call is available at:
https://www.webcast-eqs.com/zeal20220324/no-audio

If you would like to follow the conference in a listen-only mode, you will find both the audio live webcast and the presentation for download under the following link:
https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/

During the course of the reporting day you will also have the opportunity to listen to an audio replay synchronised with the presentation at the following link:
https://zealnetwork.de/investors/reports-presentations/

We are looking forward to your registration under ir@zealnetwork.de.

The conference language is English.

Contact:

Frank Hoffmann
Senior Investor Relations Manager
T: +49 (0)40 809036042
frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
 


