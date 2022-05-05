|
05.05.2022 15:43:04
DGAP-News: Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE
|
DGAP-News: ZEAL Network SE
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Invitation to the conference call of ZEAL Network SE
Thursday, 12 May 2022, at 10:00 a.m. (CEST)
Confirmation Code: 8552175
If you would like to follow the conference in a listen-only mode, you will find both the audio live webcast and the presentation for download under the following link:
During the course of the reporting day you will also have the opportunity to listen to an audio replay synchronised with the presentation at the following link:
We are looking forward to your registration under ir@zealnetwork.de.
The conference language is English.
05.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ZEAL Network SE
|Straßenbahnring 11
|20251 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)40 8090360-42
|Fax:
|+49 (0)40 822239-77
|E-mail:
|frank.hoffmann@zealnetwork.de
|Internet:
|www.zealnetwork.de
|ISIN:
|DE000ZEAL241
|WKN:
|ZEAL24
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1345203
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1345203 05.05.2022
