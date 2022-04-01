|
DGAP-News: Invitation to virtual Annual General Meeting of Commerzbank on 11 May 2022
- Interactive exchange with shareholders prepared again this year
- Adjustments of remuneration system for Board members and resolution for shorter term of office of Supervisory Board members on agenda
In order to enable an interactive exchange with its owners, the Bank is again preparing a way to communicate which exceeds legal requirements. Shareholders may submit their questions via an online electronic system (InvestorPortal) until the day before the AGM. Those shareholders who have submitted questions in due time before the event will also be given the opportunity for follow-up questions during the AGM via the portal. Shareholders may also submit written statements and short video messages by the end of 8 May 2022 which will be made available on the InvestorPortal. These messages may also be broadcast during the AGM. In addition to the letter to the shareholders from the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Helmut Gottschalk, which is published with the invitation, the advance manuscripts of the speeches by CEO Manfred Knof and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board will be made available online presumably on 6 May 2022.
Of particular note are the following items of the agenda:
Election of the auditor (item 4)
Approval of remuneration report (item 5)
Amendments to the Articles of Association concerning Supervisory Board compensation (item 7)
Shortening term of office of Supervisory Board members (item 8)
As in previous years, the speech of the CEO and the statement by the Chairman of the Supervisory Board will be transmitted live and will be available publically on 11 May 2022 at www.commerzbank.com/agm. The hashtag on Twitter for the AGM is #CobaHV. The full details of the invitation to the 2022 AGM, including the agenda and explanations of the individual items, can also be found at www.commerzbank.com/agm.
About Commerzbank
|31.03.22
|Commerzbank Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.03.22
|Commerzbank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.03.22
|Commerzbank Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.03.22
|Commerzbank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|03.03.22
|Commerzbank Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
