17.02.2022

DGAP-News: Italian state authority to use USU software for IT service management

Italian state authority to use USU software for IT service management

17.02.2022 / 09:15
Möglingen, Germany / Rome, Italy - February 17, 2022.

For transparent control and automation of its IT management processes, an Italian government agency (the "Customer") has opted for the USU IT Service Management (ITSM) solution.

USU was successful against international providers and replaces the system of a competitor. The decisive factors in favor of USU were its range of functions, integration capabilities and flexible configuration options. Added to this was the good experience with the USU Software Asset Management solution already in use to optimize the management of software licenses. The customer operates the USU applications in its own data center.

In a first step, all current infrastructure information is loaded into a configuration management database (CMDB) by the existing USU Discovery module. This forms the basis for the successive ITIL-compliant implementation of further ITSM disciplines such as incident, problem, service request and change management or procurement and contract management.

"We are delighted about the sustained trust of our customer and are convinced that by implementing our ITSM solution, we are contributing to minimizing costs and risks," says Andrea Cortelli, Country Managing Director of USU Italia.

This press release is available at https://www.usu.com.

 

USU Software AG

As a leading provider of software and services for IT and customer service management, USU enables companies to master the demands of today's digital world. Global organizations use our solutions to cut costs, become more agile and reduce risks - with smarter services, simpler workflows, and better collaboration. With more than 40 years of experience and locations worldwide, the USU team brings customers into the future.

In addition to USU GmbH, which was founded in 1977, the subsidiaries USU Technologies GmbH, USU Solutions GmbH, USU Solutions Inc., USU GK, and USU SAS also belong to USU Software AG (ISIN DE 000A0BVU28), which is listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange.

Further information: https://www.usu.com
