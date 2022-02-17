|
DGAP-News: Italian state authority to use USU software for IT service management
Möglingen, Germany / Rome, Italy - February 17, 2022.
For transparent control and automation of its IT management processes, an Italian government agency (the "Customer") has opted for the USU IT Service Management (ITSM) solution.
USU was successful against international providers and replaces the system of a competitor. The decisive factors in favor of USU were its range of functions, integration capabilities and flexible configuration options. Added to this was the good experience with the USU Software Asset Management solution already in use to optimize the management of software licenses. The customer operates the USU applications in its own data center.
In a first step, all current infrastructure information is loaded into a configuration management database (CMDB) by the existing USU Discovery module. This forms the basis for the successive ITIL-compliant implementation of further ITSM disciplines such as incident, problem, service request and change management or procurement and contract management.
"We are delighted about the sustained trust of our customer and are convinced that by implementing our ITSM solution, we are contributing to minimizing costs and risks," says Andrea Cortelli, Country Managing Director of USU Italia.
