DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: Ecclesia and JDC Group start cooperation

JDC Group AG: Ecclesia and JDC Group start cooperation



03.08.2022 / 11:00

Ecclesia and JDC Group start cooperation

JDC wins Ecclesia for its platform technology for retail clients.

The Ecclesia Group companies are expanding the digital service depth in the private insurance business through JDC's own broker management program iCRM.

Five-year contract improves digital offerings for private customers.

JDC Group AG, one of the largest service and technology platforms for financial service providers in Europe, and the Ecclesia Group, the largest German insurance broker for companies and institutions, are now cooperating on business administration in the private customer insurance business.

Through Ecclesia Gruppe Vorsorgemanagement GmbH as contracting partner with JDC Group AG, Ecclesia Group companies receive the full JDC platform as a broker management program for their private customer business. This increases the administration efficiency for the brokerage companies and their customers through a fast and consolidated view of all contracts and documents in the well-known data depth of the leading JDC platform technology.

"We are pleased to have won Ecclesia, the largest German broker for our platform solution," says Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier, CEO of JDC Group AG, commenting on the cooperation. "After the brokers of Lufthansa, BMW, Boehringer and Volkswagen Bank as well as Ecclesia now, we are ready to further scale our leading platform technology to other large brokers and their group companies."

"By cooperating with JDC, we are taking the next step in the digital transformation and leveraging efficiency advantages for our customers and for us," adds Frank Buschmann, Managing Director of Ecclesia Gruppe Vorsorgemanagement GmbH. "The platform gives us the opportunity to provide new services for our customers that are expected in the digital world. With this decision, we are securing our claim to achieve the best possible customer benefit in a future-proof manner."

About Ecclesia Group

With more than 2,400 employees and an annual premium volume of 2.5 billion euros, the Ecclesia Group is Germany's largest insurance broker for companies and institutions. The group includes leading brokers for industry and commerce, logistics, credit insurance/financing, healthcare, the social economy and the church, as well as underwriters and a reinsurance broker. The spectrum of customer relationships ranges from large listed corporations to medium-sized businesses to large clinics and church institutions. The company is headquartered in Detmold and has a nationwide presence in Germany. In addition, the Ecclesia Group has its own companies in six other European countries and operates in more than 170 countries worldwide via the ECCLESIA GLOBAL NETWORK.

Ecclesia Gruppe Vorsorgemanagement GmbH is the Ecclesia Group's specialist company for all matters relating to company pension solutions.

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds and all other financial products and services under the brands Jung, DMS & Cie., allesmeins and Geld.de. By offering and processing all product providers of the financial market with a complete product range and complete data and document supply, it creates the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds (brokers, representatives, affiliated intermediaries, banks, exclusivity organizations, FinTechs) and the first real financial home for financial services customers via its vision systems and interfaces. Via smartphone app, tablet or PC, customers and intermediaries receive a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, simple closing routes and transfer options and also a complete market comparison, so that customers and advisors can easily optimize their insurance portfolio and commissions in an ideal performance-cost ratio. More than 300 well-trained consultants under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for demanding and upscale private customers. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 1.5 million customers, annual sales of around two billion euros, a fund portfolio of over five billion euros and annual insurance premiums of 800 million euros, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking world. JDC is committed to sustainability and is committed to ESG criteria: As a digitization service provider, JDC helps to save many tons of paper and make everyday life easier for financial intermediaries and customers.

