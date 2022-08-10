DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: JDC continues to grow in the first half of 2022

DGAP-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Half Year Report

JDC Group AG: JDC continues to grow in the first half of 2022



10.08.2022 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





JDC continues to grow in the first half of 2022

Turnover increases by 18.1 percent to EUR 81.0 million in the first half of 2022; in the second quarter, turnover increased by around 16 percent to 37.8 million euros.

EBITDA increases by around 24 percent to EUR 5.4 million in the first half of 2022; EBIT improves to EUR 2.4 million

Further major customers acquired

JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) today published its figures for the first half of 2022. Despite the global economic environment, these show significant growth and an associated increase in turnover and profit:

In the first half of 2022, turnover increased by 18.1 percent to EUR 81.0 million (H1 2021: EUR 68.6 million). In the second quarter, turnover increased at a slightly weaker rate of 15.7 percent to EUR 37.8 million.

The somewhat weaker new business in Q2 due to the effects of the Ukraine war, high inflation, the rapid rise in interest rates and volatile stock markets was well compensated by JDC Group through increased recurring revenues from portfolio transfers.

Turnover of the Advisortech business unit increased by 19.5 percent to EUR 67.5 million in the first half of the year. The Advisory business unit increased its turnover by almost 5 percent to EUR 18.1 million in the first half of 2022.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by around 24 percent to EUR 5.4 million in the first half of the year (H1 2021: EUR 4.3 million). In the second quarter, EBITDA increased by around 10 percent to EUR 1.7 million (Q2 2021: EUR 1.5 million).

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) increased by around 25 percent to EUR 2.4 million (H1 2021: EUR 1.9 million). Consolidated net profit in the first half of 2022 increased significantly by 61.5 percent to EUR 1.6 million, compared to EUR 1.0 million in the same period of the previous year.

In the second quarter, the JDC Group companies achieved further successes:

Under the authorization resolved at the 2018 Annual General Meeting, 36,168 treasury shares were acquired at an average price of EUR 18.81. Since August 1, 2022, the share buyback program has been reactivated. In total, up to 200,000 shares should be acquired or EUR 5,000,000 invested.

In addition, JDC Group AG has agreed with Bain Capital and Canada Life Irish Holding Company Limited, which belongs to Great-West Lifeco, to establish a long-term joint venture. The joint venture created under this cooperation will be used to acquire and hold insurance brokers or agencies in Germany and Austria. The acquired brokers and agencies are to be connected to the processing platforms of the JDC Group by means of service agreements. JDC thereby secures long-term revenue streams.

After the end of the second quarter (but before this reporting), JDC was able to win Ecclesia Group, the largest German insurance broker, for the JDC platform. JDC and Ecclesia had agreed on a 5-year contract for business processing in the private client business. The Ecclesia Group companies are expanding the digital depth of service in the private insurance business through JDCs proprietary broker management program iCRM. After the brokers of Lufthansa, BMW, Böhringer and Volkswagen Bank and now Ecclesia, we want to open our leading platform technology to further major brokers and their group companies.

"The development of the first half of the year - especially the second quarter - has significantly exceeded our expectations against the backdrop of world events," commented Ralph Konrad, CFO/COO of JDC Group on the quarterly figures. "We can see that the business of the JDC companies is performing well even in difficult times. This gives us further confidence for the years to come."

"In the second quarter, we were able to decisively broaden our platform offering for our customers and also acquire new, important customers: With our joint venture with eVorsorge, Plug.InSurance GmbH, we are creating the first fully digital settlement platform for all company pension products: company pension plans, company health and long-term care insurance, and company occupational disability insurance. Through our entry into S-Fin Smart Finanzieren GmbH, we are also creating a fully comprehensive settlement solution in the financing area," adds CEO Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier. "In addition, we were able to conclude a long-term agreement with Germany's largest broker, the Ecclesia Group, and launch another important joint venture with Bain Capital and Great West. This will enable us to drive market consolidation even more actively than before."

The key figures for the first half and the second quarter of 2022 are as follows:

Overview in kEUR Q2/2022

kEUR Q2/2021

kEUR Changes

in % 1. Half of 2022

kEUR 1. Half of 2021

kEUR Changes

in % Revenues 37,769 32,644 15.7% 80,993 68,611 18.1% Advisortech 30,409 25,848 17.6% 67,459 56,449 19.5% Advisory 9,046 9,038 0.09% 18,141 17,291 4.9% Holding /

Consolidation -1,686 -2,242 24.8% -4,607 -5,129 10.2% EBITDA 1,661 1,506 10.3% 5,393 4,343 24.2% EBIT 123 226 -45.5% 2,400 1,914 25.4% EBT -253 -146 -73.3% 1,654 1,174 40.9% Net profit -263 -235 -11.71% 1,583 980 61.5%

Against the backdrop of a normalization of the economic environment in the second half of 2022, we confirm our positive assessment and continue to expect turnover growth to between EUR 165 and 175 million and EBITDA of more than EUR 11 million.

However, JDC's future business performance also depends on the further development of global economic environment, such as the course of the Corona pandemic, inflation, the current energy crisis or the development of the Ukraine war. Even if the business development has not been impaired so far, it is possible that the current influences will also affect JDC in the second half of the year.

The 2022 half-year report and further information on JDC Group AG can be found at www.jdcgroup.de.



About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds

and all other financial products and services under the brands Jung, DMS & Cie., allesmeins and Geld.de. By offering and processing all product providers of the financial market with a complete product range and complete data and document supply, it creates the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds (brokers, representatives, affiliated intermediaries, banks, exclusivity organizations, FinTechs) and the first real financial home for financial services customers via its vision systems and interfaces. Via smartphone app, tablet or PC, customers and intermediaries receive a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, simple closing routes and transfer options and also a complete market comparison, so that customers and advisors can easily optimize their insurance portfolio and commissions in an ideal performance-cost ratio. More than 300 well-trained consultants under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for demanding and upscale private customers. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 1.5 million customers, annual sales of around two billion euros, a fund portfolio of over five billion euros and annual insurance premiums of 800 million euros, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking world. JDC is committed to sustainability and is committed to ESG criteria: As a digitization service provider, JDC helps to save many tons of paper and make everyday life easier for financial intermediaries and customers.

Disclaimer:

The Members of the Management Board of JDC Group AG, Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier and Ralph Konrad, are holding a stake in JDC Group AG and have an own interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this announcement.

Contact:JDC Group AGRalf FunkeInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 611 335322-00Email: funke@jdcgroup.de