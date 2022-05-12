DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: JDC grows by more than 20 percent in the first quarter

DGAP-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

JDC Group AG: JDC grows by more than 20 percent in the first quarter



12.05.2022 / 08:00

JDC grows by more than 20 percent in the first quarter

- Revenues increase by 20.2 percent to EUR 43.2 million in the first three months of 2022

- First quarter 2022 EBITDA grows by around 32 percent to EUR 3.7 million;

EBIT leaps by 35 percent to EUR 2.3 million

- Continued trajectory of sustained growth; guidance is confirmed

First quarter figures for 2022 published today by JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) again confirm its growth trajectory.

Revenues for the first three months of 2022 leaped by 20.2 percent to EUR 43.2 million (first quarter of 2021: EUR 36.0 million).

In the Advisortech segment revenues rose by around 21 percent and stood at EUR 37.1 million. The Advisory segment posted considerable growth in revenues in the first quarter 2022. At EUR 9.1 million, the figure was up by roughly 10 percent year on year.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) surged by around 32 percent to EUR 3.7 million (first quarter of 2021: EUR 2.8 million). EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) as well rocketed by around 35 percent and totalled EUR 2.3 million, compared with EUR 1.7 million in the same quarter of 2021. Consolidated net profit grew from EUR 1.2 million to EUR 1.8 million, which was a year-on-year increase of a substantial 52 percent.

JDC reported major successes in the first quarter of the year:

Jung, DMS & Cie. PRO GmbH, a JDC Group AG company, signed the contract with the subsidiary of the R+V insurance group, based in the German city of Wiesbaden. R+V, the second-largest insurance group in Germany, will use the JDC insurance platform as a white-label service along with the customer administration system iCRM and its own retail customer smartphone app for a hybrid intermediary model within the cooperative banking group, Genossenschaftliche FinanzGruppe. The collaboration offers great potential for JDC.

Furthermore an agreement was signed with Gothaer Insurance Group on an extensive and long-term collaboration to establish a 360-degree portfolio view for customers of the companys own agency business. JDC is providing the platform and the interfaces needed to offer customers of Gothaer an overview of their entire insurance portfolio. Policies from insurance companies outside the Gothaer group will be made visible with the aid of JDCs own portfolio and administration system, iCRM. The benefits for Gothaer cover the entire value chain, from contract administration and commission accounting to the service centre.

We are very satisfied with the first quarter of 2022", Ralph Konrad, CFO/COO of JDC Group, comments on the quarterly figures. "Actually, we rather expected a rather subdued start to the year after the cut in guaranteed interest rates of new life insurance contracts, as sales volume was moved up in time to benefit from better conditions for clients 2021. The fact that we have nevertheless grown so significantly across all areas - including our life insurance business - shows the increasingly broad acceptance of our platform.

Our target group of intermediaries has so far included brokers, major brokers, distributors and banks. The recently won tenders show that we are increasingly becoming an IT and processing partner for insurance companies as well," adds CEO Dr Sebastian Grabmaier. "While our pleasing growth is currently being driven by the breadth of our broker base, we will very soon be able to generate additional revenues from our new co-operations with savings banks, cooperative banks and insurance companies. We are therefore sticking to our ambitious growth targets despite the current market environment, which is not getting any easier, and we want to become the largest insurance platform in Europe!

The key figures for the first three months of 2022 are as follows:

Key figures (kEUR) First quarter of 2022 First quarter of 2021 Change

year on year (kEUR) (kEUR) (percentage) Revenues 43,224 35,967 20.2 thereof Advisortech 37,050 30,601 21.1 thereof Advisory 9,095 8,253 10.2 thereof Holding/ Consolidation -2,921 -2,887 -1.2 EBITDA 3,732 2,837 31.5 EBIT 2,277 1,689 34.8 EBT 1,907 1,320 44.5 Consolidated net profit 1,846 1,215 51.9

For the further course of 2022, we confirm our positive assessment and the published guidance: In 2022, the company expects revenue growth to EUR 165 million to EUR 175 million and EBITDA of more than EUR 11 million on the basis of already concluded cooperations.

The letter to shareholders for the first quarter of 2022 and further information on JDC Group AG can be found at www.jdcgroup.de.

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds and all other financial products and services under the brands Jung, DMS & Cie., allesmeins and Geld.de. By offering and processing all product providers of the financial market with a complete product range and complete data and document supply, it creates the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds (brokers, representatives, affiliated intermediaries, banks, exclusivity organizations, FinTechs) and the first real financial home for financial services customers via its vision systems and interfaces. Via smartphone app, tablet or PC, customers and intermediaries receive a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, simple closing routes and transfer options and also a complete market comparison, so that customers and advisors can easily optimize their insurance portfolio and commissions in an ideal performance-cost ratio. More than 300 well-trained consultants under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for demanding and upscale private customers. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 1.5 million customers, annual sales of around two billion euros, a fund portfolio of over five billion euros and annual insurance premiums of 800 million euros, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking world. JDC is committed to sustainability and is committed to ESG criteria: As a digitization service provider, JDC helps to save many tons of paper and make everyday life easier for financial intermediaries and customers.

The Members of the Management Board of JDC Group AG, Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier and Ralph Konrad, are holding a stake in JDC Group AG and have an own interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this announcement.

