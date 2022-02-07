|
07.02.2022 10:20:48
DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: JDC signs 5-year contract with subsidiary of R+V Insurance to pilot a bancassurance platform for Cooperative Banks (Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken)
|
DGAP-News: JDC Group AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance
JDC signs 5-year contract with subsidiary of R+V Insurance to pilot a bancassurance platform for Cooperative Banks (Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken)
Jung, DMS & Cie. Pro GmbH, a subsidiary of JDC Group AG, has signed a five-year contract with a subsidiary of R+V Insurance Group in Wiesbaden.R+V, the second largest insurer in Germany, will use the JDC insurance platform including the iCRM customer management system and its whitelabel customer smartphone app for a hybrid distribution model within the cooperative financial group (Genossenschaftliche Finanzgruppe). A pilot group of several cooperative banks is supposed to start in a few weeks. Details will be announced by the parties after the operative start of the pilot.
JDC Group Board Member Stefan Bachmann, responsible for the bancassurance business, comments: "We are looking forward to piloting within the cooperative financial group. This step confirms JDC's digital bancassurance approach as a strong platform partner for insurers in the German banking market."
About JDC Group AG
JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds and all other financial products and services under the brands Jung, DMS & Cie., allesmeins and Geld.de. By offering and processing all product providers of the financial market with a complete product range and complete data and document supply, it creates the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds (brokers, representatives, affiliated intermediaries, banks, exclusivity organizations, FinTechs) and the first real financial home for financial services customers via its vision systems and interfaces. Via smartphone app, tablet or PC, customers and intermediaries receive a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, simple closing routes and transfer options and also a complete market comparison, so that customers and advisors can easily optimize their insurance portfolio and commissions in an ideal performance-cost ratio. More than 300 well-trained consultants under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for demanding and upscale private customers. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 1.5 million customers, annual sales of around two billion euros, a fund portfolio of over five billion euros and annual insurance premiums of 800 million euros, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking world. JDC is committed to sustainability and is committed to ESG criteria: As a digitization service provider, JDC helps to save many tons of paper and make everyday life easier for financial intermediaries and customers.
Disclaimer:
The Members of the Management Board of JDC Group AG, Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier and Ralph Konrad, are holding a stake in JDC Group AG and have an own interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this announcement.
Contact:
JDC Group AG
Ralf Funke
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 611 335322-00
Email: funke@jdcgroup.de
07.02.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JDC Group AG
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 611 335322-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 611 335322-09
|E-mail:
|info@jdcgroup.de
|Internet:
|http://www.jdcgroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0B9N37
|WKN:
|A0B9N3
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1277443
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1277443 07.02.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu JDC Group AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:20
|DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: JDC schließt 5-Jahresvertrag mit Tochtergesellschaft der R+V Versicherung zur Pilotierung einer Bancassurance-Plattform für Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken (EQS Group)
|
10:20
|DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: JDC signs 5-year contract with subsidiary of R+V Insurance to pilot a bancassurance platform for Cooperative Banks (Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken) (EQS Group)
|
24.01.22
|DGAP-DD: JDC Group AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
24.01.22
|DGAP-DD: JDC Group AG english (EQS Group)
|
21.01.22
|DGAP-DD: JDC Group AG deutsch (EQS Group)
|
21.01.22
|DGAP-DD: JDC Group AG english (EQS Group)
|
21.01.22
|DGAP-DD: JDC Group AG english (EQS Group)
|
21.01.22
|DGAP-DD: JDC Group AG deutsch (EQS Group)
Analysen zu JDC Group AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|JDC Group AG
|23,70
|5,80%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX rutscht ins Minus -- DAX gibt Gewinne ab -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet uneinheitlich - China mit Nachholbedaf nach der Feiertagspause
Der heimische Markt muss seinen Erholungsversuch abbrechen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es nur noch marginal nach oben. In Fernost prägten unterschiedliche Vorzeichen das Bild.