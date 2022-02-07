DGAP-News: JDC Group AG: JDC signs 5-year contract with subsidiary of R+V Insurance to pilot a bancassurance platform for Cooperative Banks (Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken)

DGAP-News: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Alliance

JDC Group AG: JDC signs 5-year contract with subsidiary of R+V Insurance to pilot a bancassurance platform for Cooperative Banks (Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken)



07.02.2022 / 10:20

JDC signs 5-year contract with subsidiary of R+V Insurance to pilot a bancassurance platform for Cooperative Banks (Volks- und Raiffeisenbanken)

Jung, DMS & Cie. Pro GmbH, a subsidiary of JDC Group AG, has signed a five-year contract with a subsidiary of R+V Insurance Group in Wiesbaden.R+V, the second largest insurer in Germany, will use the JDC insurance platform including the iCRM customer management system and its whitelabel customer smartphone app for a hybrid distribution model within the cooperative financial group (Genossenschaftliche Finanzgruppe). A pilot group of several cooperative banks is supposed to start in a few weeks. Details will be announced by the parties after the operative start of the pilot.

JDC Group Board Member Stefan Bachmann, responsible for the bancassurance business, comments: "We are looking forward to piloting within the cooperative financial group. This step confirms JDC's digital bancassurance approach as a strong platform partner for insurers in the German banking market."

About JDC Group AG

JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) offers a digital platform for insurance, investment funds and all other financial products and services under the brands Jung, DMS & Cie., allesmeins and Geld.de. By offering and processing all product providers of the financial market with a complete product range and complete data and document supply, it creates the perfect workplace for financial intermediaries of all kinds (brokers, representatives, affiliated intermediaries, banks, exclusivity organizations, FinTechs) and the first real financial home for financial services customers via its vision systems and interfaces. Via smartphone app, tablet or PC, customers and intermediaries receive a complete overview of the individual insurance and fund portfolio, simple closing routes and transfer options and also a complete market comparison, so that customers and advisors can easily optimize their insurance portfolio and commissions in an ideal performance-cost ratio. More than 300 well-trained consultants under the FiNUM brand complement the platform offering for demanding and upscale private customers. With more than 16,000 connected platform users, around 1.5 million customers, annual sales of around two billion euros, a fund portfolio of over five billion euros and annual insurance premiums of 800 million euros, we are one of the market leaders in the German-speaking world. JDC is committed to sustainability and is committed to ESG criteria: As a digitization service provider, JDC helps to save many tons of paper and make everyday life easier for financial intermediaries and customers.

Disclaimer:

The Members of the Management Board of JDC Group AG, Dr. Sebastian Grabmaier and Ralph Konrad, are holding a stake in JDC Group AG and have an own interest in the nature and content of the information provided in this announcement.

