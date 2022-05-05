DGAP-News: JOST Werke AG: Virtual Annual General Meeting 2022 approves dividend of EUR 1.05 per share

DGAP-News: JOST Werke AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Virtual Annual General Meeting 2022 approves dividend of EUR 1.05 per share

- Dr. Stefan Sommer is newly elected to the Supervisory Board

- Former Chairman of the Supervisory Board Manfred Wennemer ends his term of office

- Annual General Meeting approves conversion of JOST Werke AG into a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea, SE).



Neu-Isenburg, May 5, 2022: The shareholders of JOST Werke AG ("JOST"), a leading global producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry, approved all resolutions proposed by the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

A total of 84.1 % of JOSTs share capital was represented at the AGM. The proposed dividend of EUR 1.05 per share for fiscal year 2021 was approved (prior year: EUR 1.00). With a very large majority, shareholders also formally approved the actions of the Executive and Supervisory Board for fiscal year 2021.

The shareholders approved the proposal by the Supervisory Board to elect Dr. Stefan Sommer as a new Supervisory Board member. As announced, the former Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Manfred Wennemer, ended his term of office after the conclusion of the AGM. The shareholders re-elected the incumbent Supervisory Board members Prof. Dr. Bernd Gottschalk, Ms. Natalie Hayday, Mr. Rolf Lutz, Mr. Jürgen Schaubel and Mr. Klaus Sulzbach.

Joachim Dürr, CEO of JOST Werke AG, said: "With Dr. Sommer, JOST has been able to gain a recognized expert in the commercial vehicle industry with strong technical know-how both in transport and agriculture. We look forward to the new ideas he will bring into JOST. We thank Mr. Wennemer for the very successful cooperation and the excellent advice during the last five years."

In his message at the virtual Annual General Meeting, the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JOST Werke AG, Dr. Stefan Sommer, said: "I look forward to leverage my longstanding professional and industry expertise to support and advice JOST. Together with the Executive Board, I want to shape JOST's future and, in doing so, increase the company's value for all shareholders and stakeholders."

Additionally, the AGM approved the change of legal form of JOST Werke AG into a European Company (Societas Europaea, SE) with a majority of 99.99%.

The Remuneration Report in accordance with section 162 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) was also approved by the AGM. Furthermore, PricewaterhouseCoopers GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft (PwC), Frankfurt am Main, was appointed as auditor of the annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal year 2022.

As in the previous year, due to COVID-19, JOST held its AGM in a virtual format without the physical attendance of shareholders, proxies and guests. The virtual AGM was broadcast on the company's website for all registered shareholders of JOST Werke AG. Shareholders had the opportunity to ask their questions in advance and could exercise or transfer their voting rights online.

The voting results of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of JOST Werke AG can be found on the JOST Werke AG website at http://ir.jost-world.com/agm.



