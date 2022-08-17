|
17.08.2022 08:30:15
DGAP-News: KAP AG PUBLISHES 2025 ESG STRATEGY
|
DGAP-News: KAP AG
/ Key word(s): ESG/Sustainability
KAP PUBLISHES 2025 ESG STRATEGY
Fulda, 17 August 2022 KAP AG (KAP), a mid-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange, today published its ESG strategy. This includes a comprehensive sustainability programme and targets that are to be achieved by 2025. Progress will be monitored on a regular basis using defined sustainability-related key performance indicators (KPIs). It also includes a commitment to the Ten Principles of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) that is to be realised before year-end 2022. KAP aims to reduce its energy consumption by 10% by introducing various efficiency measures. In addition, emissions are to be cut significantly by switching to green electricity at all relevant locations. In order to embed sustainability within its organisation, the company has set up an ESG committee. Moreover, the new sustainability manager, Dr Karsten Riest, took up office as of 1 July 2022. His task will be to implement the sustainability strategy and develop it further.
Eckehard Forberich, member and Spokesman of the Management Board of KAP AG: We have taken an in-depth look at the manifold impacts of our actions and have firmly embedded sustainability in our business model. We executed in-depth analysis and extensive structuring processes to assign targets to all material ESG topics, underpin these with measures and make them measurable with KPIs. We are also committing to the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact. This is our contribution towards broad-based and multidimensional societal change for sustainability in business.
ESG committee monitors implementation of the sustainability targets
KAPs 2025 ESG strategy prioritising four SDGs
Focus on resource-efficient production and developing sustainable products in our segments
In 2021 as well as the first half of 2022, the KAP Group made great progress in its segments. In the surface technologies segment, for example, KAP set up one of the most efficient, state-of-the-art etching and passivation plants worldwide for light metal components at the site in Jasper, Alabama. It meets the highest environmental and quality standards and is the largest of its kind in the United States. In the engineered products segment, a new production hall including a state-of-the-art production plant for technical yarns with regenerative after-burning system is being built at the site in Hessisch Lichtenau, Germany. The innovative process significantly increases customers production efficiency. This significantly improves the sustainability footprint of KAP AGs customers products and thus also their carbon footprints. Further details about the sustainability contribution of the KAP segments and techniques developed by KAP can be found in the published 2021 annual report and in the separate 2021 non-financial group report.
Follow this link to download the complete 2025 ESG strategy from KAP AGs website.
Contact:
17.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Phone:
|06611030
|Fax:
|0661103830
|E-mail:
|office@kap.de
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006208408
|WKN:
|620840
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1421711
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1421711 17.08.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KAP AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu KAP AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KAP AG
|19,10
|0,00%