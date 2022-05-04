DGAP-News: KAP AG: REFINANCING AHEAD OF SCHEDULE THROUGH NEW SYNDICATED LOAN

DGAP-News: KAP AG / Key word(s): Financing

KAP AG: REFINANCING AHEAD OF SCHEDULE THROUGH NEW SYNDICATED LOAN



04.05.2022 / 08:00

- Conclusion of a comprehensive financing package with a total volume of 175 million, of which 50 million for acquisition purposes

- Interest rate conditions of the expiring syndicated loan agreement maintained

- Refinancing secured for the next few years despite tense overall global situation

Fulda, 04 Mai 2022 KAP AG (KAP), a mid-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (German securities identification number: WKN 620840; ISIN DE0006208408), has extended its existing syndicated loan of 113 million ahead of schedule to a total of 175 million in order to finance the Companys future organic and M&A-driven growth. Of this amount, 50 million are intended for further acquisitions, subject to the approval of the financing banks. The large-volume financing package was concluded with renowned European banks for a maximum term of six years. KAP AG was supported by Herter & Co. as debt advisor and White & Case as legal advisor.

Marten Julius, CFO of KAP AG: The successful conclusion of our new syndicated loan agreement is an important milestone for the optimisation and expansion of our financing structure. The loan gives us additional security, particularly in the market characterised by global uncertainties, and at the same time sufficient room for manoeuvre to adequately react to possible crisis effects and to take advantage of anticyclical M&A opportunities in the market. The possibility of refinancing ahead of schedule is a reflection of our crisis resilience and economic performance, which we have once again demonstrated, in particular through our recent acquisition Haogenplast. We have already impressively demonstrated in the past that we can manage investments and debt reduction at the same time and will continue to do so in the future.

Comprehensive financing package to secure refinancing ahead of schedule

The financing package includes an amortising loan and a revolving credit facility totalling 125 million, both of which together will be drawn down in the amount of 70 million. A credit facility with a volume of 50 million intended for further acquisitions is subject to the approval of the syndicate of banks. Despite the current considerable global uncertainties due to the further intensifying supply chain problems and the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, the new syndicated loan agreement contains interest rate conditions comparable to the expiring agreement. The individual financing components have a term of four years, with two prolongation options agreed for one year each, bringing the maximum term of the loan to six years. The loan is unsecured and its interest margin is linked to KAP AGs leverage ratio (ratio of net financial debt to normalised EBITDA of the last twelve months). With the new financing package, KAP has secured its financing for the next few years and can focus on operational issues and further growth, even in an increasingly uncertain economic environment.

