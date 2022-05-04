|
04.05.2022 08:00:25
DGAP-News: KAP AG: REFINANCING AHEAD OF SCHEDULE THROUGH NEW SYNDICATED LOAN
|
DGAP-News: KAP AG
/ Key word(s): Financing
KAP AG: REFINANCING AHEAD OF SCHEDULE THROUGH NEW SYNDICATED LOAN
Fulda, 04 Mai 2022 KAP AG (KAP), a mid-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (German securities identification number: WKN 620840; ISIN DE0006208408), has extended its existing syndicated loan of 113 million ahead of schedule to a total of 175 million in order to finance the Companys future organic and M&A-driven growth. Of this amount, 50 million are intended for further acquisitions, subject to the approval of the financing banks. The large-volume financing package was concluded with renowned European banks for a maximum term of six years. KAP AG was supported by Herter & Co. as debt advisor and White & Case as legal advisor.
Marten Julius, CFO of KAP AG: The successful conclusion of our new syndicated loan agreement is an important milestone for the optimisation and expansion of our financing structure. The loan gives us additional security, particularly in the market characterised by global uncertainties, and at the same time sufficient room for manoeuvre to adequately react to possible crisis effects and to take advantage of anticyclical M&A opportunities in the market. The possibility of refinancing ahead of schedule is a reflection of our crisis resilience and economic performance, which we have once again demonstrated, in particular through our recent acquisition Haogenplast. We have already impressively demonstrated in the past that we can manage investments and debt reduction at the same time and will continue to do so in the future.
Comprehensive financing package to secure refinancing ahead of schedule
Contact:
About KAP AG
04.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|Phone:
|06611030
|Fax:
|0661103830
|E-mail:
|office@kap.de
|Internet:
|www.kap.de
|ISIN:
|DE0006208408
|WKN:
|620840
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1342577
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1342577 04.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!