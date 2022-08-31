Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
31.08.2022 15:45:21

DGAP-News: KAP AGS VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES ALL PROPOSALS

DGAP-News: KAP AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
KAP AGS VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES ALL PROPOSALS

31.08.2022 / 15:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KAP AGS VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES ALL PROPOSALS

Fulda, 31 August 2022 The shareholders of KAP AG (KAP), a mid-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (WKN 620840, ISIN DE0006208408), today approved all proposed resolutions at its 36th Annual General Meeting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held virtually. KAP AGs shareholders were able to vote on the agenda items via the shareholder portal. Roughly 85% of the shareholders exercised their voting rights.

Among other matters, the joint proposal for the appropriation of profits by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of 1.00 per voting share was approved by a majority vote. The Management Board and Supervisory Board had proposed the dividend to allow shareholders to participate in the good business and earnings performance in the 2021 financial year. Consistent with KAP AGs attractive dividend policy, this move yet again underscores the reliability of its shares in terms of dividend payments.

Additional resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting included the ratification of the actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board, the election of the auditor and group auditor for the 2022 financial year, the election of all six members of the Supervisory Board, the approval of the Management Board remuneration system and remuneration report, the remuneration of Supervisory Board members and amendments to the Articles of Association.

We would like to thank our shareholders for the trust they have placed in us. All in all, we look to the future with confidence. In the first half of the current financial year, we demonstrated that we were able to hold our own very well in the volatile market environment despite the challenging conditions, thus once again demonstrating our resilience to the crisis. Our diversification and our strict cost management have allowed us to achieve solid operating results, despite the uncertain market environment, Eckehard Forberich, Spokesman of KAP AGs Management Board, emphasised in his speech to the shareholders.

KAP AG has published the detailed voting results on the agenda on its Investor Relations website at https://www.kap.de/en/investor-relations/general-meeting/agenda-documents.

Contact:
KAP AG
Kai Knitter
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
k.knitter@kap.de
+49 661 103 327

 

About KAP AG
KAP AG is a listed industrial holding company focused on upper mid-size operating companies that seizes attractive growth opportunities in their respective niche markets. Specifically, KAP AG currently focuses on four distinct operating segments: engineered products, flexible films, surface technologies and precision components. KAP allows its shareholders to participate in the long-term sustainable value development through an attractive dividend. The Group currently has some 2,900 employees at 28 locations in twelve countries. KAP AGs shares are listed on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0006208408).

 


31.08.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Phone: 06611030
Fax: 0661103830
E-mail: office@kap.de
Internet: www.kap.de
ISIN: DE0006208408
WKN: 620840
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1432665

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1432665  31.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1432665&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KAP AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KAP AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KAP AG 18,10 -4,23% KAP AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Wall Street gibt schlussendlich ab -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX zum Handelsende im Minus -- Asiens Börsen geben letztlich mehrheitlich nach
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Mittwoch mit einem leichten Plus. Für den deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es abwärts. An den US-Börsen wurden Verluste gemacht. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen