DGAP-News: KAP AGS VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES ALL PROPOSALS

31.08.2022 15:47:16
KAP AGS VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES ALL PROPOSALS
KAP AG
Corporate News
KAP AGS VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVES ALL PROPOSALS
Fulda, 31 August 2022 The shareholders of KAP AG (KAP), a mid-sized industrial holding company listed on the stock exchange (WKN 620840, ISIN DE0006208408), today approved all proposed resolutions at its 36th Annual General Meeting. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Annual General Meeting was held virtually. KAP AGs shareholders were able to vote on the agenda items via the shareholder portal. Roughly 85% of the shareholders exercised their voting rights.
Among other matters, the joint proposal for the appropriation of profits by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of 1.00 per voting share was approved by a majority vote. The Management Board and Supervisory Board had proposed the dividend to allow shareholders to participate in the good business and earnings performance in the 2021 financial year. Consistent with KAP AGs attractive dividend policy, this move yet again underscores the reliability of its shares in terms of dividend payments.
Additional resolutions adopted by the Annual General Meeting included the ratification of the actions of the Management Board and Supervisory Board, the election of the auditor and group auditor for the 2022 financial year, the election of all six members of the Supervisory Board, the approval of the Management Board remuneration system and remuneration report, the remuneration of Supervisory Board members and amendments to the Articles of Association.
We would like to thank our shareholders for the trust they have placed in us. All in all, we look to the future with confidence. In the first half of the current financial year, we demonstrated that we were able to hold our own very well in the volatile market environment despite the challenging conditions, thus once again demonstrating our resilience to the crisis. Our diversification and our strict cost management have allowed us to achieve solid operating results, despite the uncertain market environment, Eckehard Forberich, Spokesman of KAP AGs Management Board, emphasised in his speech to the shareholders.
KAP AG has published the detailed voting results on the agenda on its Investor Relations website at https://www.kap.de/en/investor-relations/general-meeting/agenda-documents.
About KAP AG
31.08.2022
|English
KAP AG
|Edelzeller Straße 44
|36043 Fulda
|Germany
|06611030
|0661103830
|office@kap.de
|www.kap.de
|DE0006208408
|620840
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|1430437
DGAP News Service
31.08.2022
