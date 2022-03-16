DGAP-News: KATEK SE: KATEK grows by more than 30 % in 2021, contrary to the market trend, to achieve sales of EUR 540 million - strong increase in operating earnings of around 46 %

DGAP-News: KATEK SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Annual Results

KATEK grows by more than 30 % in 2021, contrary to the market trend, to achieve sales of EUR 540 million - strong increase in operating earnings of around 46 %

Group sales increased by 30.4 % compared to the previous year to EUR 540.1 million

Reported EBITDA improved to EUR 28.7 million after EUR 12.9 million in 2020

Operating result (EBITDA adjusted) increased by 45.8 % to EUR 30.3 million

Munich, March 16, 2022 - According to preliminary figures, KATEK Group continued its growth path in fiscal year 2021 and achieved record figures in both sales and earnings. In a generally difficult environment - COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing supply bottlenecks for semiconductors and other materials - KATEK Group was able to achieve significant increases in all key figures and fully meet the published forecast for the year 2021.

Accordingly, KATEK SE is expected to report consolidated sales of EUR 540.1 million (previous year: EUR 414.2 million) and a consolidated EBITDA of EUR 28.7 million (previous year: EUR 12.9 million) in the 2021 annual report. The EBITDA margin reached 5.3% (previous year: 3.1 %). The operating result (EBITDA adjusted) rose from EUR 20.8 million to EUR 30.3 million. With a further improved figure of 5.6 % (previous year: 5.0 %), the targeted increase in the operating margin (EBITDA margin adjusted) and thus the profitable growth path were consistently continued.

The company's growth of 30.4 %, which would have been around ten percent higher had it not been for the supply bottlenecks caused by the pandemic, was based on a very positive development in almost all industries that KATEK provides with high-value electronics. The future markets of telecare, eMobility/charging and solar/renewables developed particularly successfully, with sales increasing by a total of 64.8 % and now accounting for a significant share of total sales of almost 21.1 % with sales of over EUR 100 million (EUR 114.0 million to be precise). "In challenging times such as the COVID-19 and materials crisis, our business performance can, in my view, be classified as very good, if not outstanding and absolutely impressive against the aforementioned background. We were able to achieve significant profitability gains in the last two years and the best result ever to date. At the same time, the special circumstances of 2021 have resulted in full order books, which will additionally support further business development," says KATEK CEO & Co-Founder Rainer Koppitz. "We will continue to participate disproportionately in the strong growth of the electronics market. Not only does our improved market position as number two in Germany and meanwhile number three in Europe help here, but also our strong position in future high-growth markets such as eMobility, healthcare and electronics for solar solutions."

The complete 2021 annual report of the KATEK Group, including the forecast for fiscal year 2022, will be published on March 31, 2022, on the website www.katek-group.com in the Investor Relations section.

