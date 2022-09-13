|
13.09.2022 20:04:48
DGAP-News: KION Group expects negative third quarter results due to cost increases in project business
|
DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG
/ Key word(s): Forecast
KION Group expects negative third quarter results due to cost increases in project business
Frankfurt am Main, September 13, 2022 KION GROUP AG expects a substantial impact to its third quarter 2022 earnings due to intensifying supply chain shortages, as well as significantly higher cost increases for materials, energy and logistics. Based on most recent estimates for the period, from July to September 2022, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG anticipates adjusted EBIT to be in the range of -100 to -140 million (Q3 2021: 228.9 million). Order intake is expected to be significantly below third quarter 2021 (Q3 2021: 3,107 billion), with Supply Chain Management (SCS) substantially below the record level of the third quarter 2021 (Q3 2021: 1,399 billion). Consolidated revenue is expected to be in line with the previous year (Q3 2021: 2,566 billion). Free cash flow will continue to be negative and is expected to be significantly lower than the previous quarter (Q2 2022: -158.9 million).
The Supply Chain Solutions (SCS) segment is driving much of the development. Adjusted EBIT in the third quarter 2022 in this segment is expected to range between -160 to -190 million (Q3 2021: 109.3 million). Strong new business inflow in combination with the highly volatile macro-economic environment have intensified internal process inefficiencies. Adjusted EBIT margin in the SCS segment decreased from 7.3 percent in the first quarter 2022 to 4 percent in the second quarter 2022 excluding positive one-time-effects (Q2 2022: 7.0 percent). In August, higher costs on a number of projects led the Company to initiate a further in-depth assessment of the project portfolio. This identified the following root causes for negative impacts on profitability:
Together, these effects are expected to have a significant negative impact on the financial results of the third quarter 2022.
SCS order intake in the third quarter 2022 is affected by reduced demand from e-commerce customers. Moreover, SCS saw selective order cancellations by customers in July and August.
In the Industrial Trucks & Services (ITS) segment, adjusted EBIT in the third quarter 2022 is expected to be close to prior quarter (Q2 2022: 83.6 million). Shortages of parts and components are expected to continue and are exacerbated by a cyberattack on one of the segments key electronics suppliers in the third quarter 2022, which severely impacts production at ITS. At the same time, the Company has been successful in reducing the number of
Company takes decisive action
The disruptive macro-economic situation has revealed substantial challenges within our internal processes, and we are analyzing these thoroughly. We are taking decisive action to lead the Company back to profitable growth, says Rob Smith, Chief Executive Officer of KION GROUP AG.
The existing measures in ITS like agile pricing, strengthening the supplier network as well as establishing alternative supply channels, have already started to show effect.
SCS is intensifying its initiatives and adding further substantial steps to improve end-to-end project management processes and project execution to deal with significant volatility in the supply chain.
We are acting with urgency to overcome the challenges we are facing. In the second quarter of this year, we introduced price adjustment clauses in our project contracts allowing us to more effectively pass through cost increases to our customers. We are also working with our suppliers to lock costs in early in the project life cycle. These steps will allow us to respond flexibly to cost changes during our usual 6-to-24-months project schedules, explains Hasan Dandashly, member of the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG and President of the Supply Chain Solutions segment. Additionally, we are enhancing our project management processes to be more agile and robust in a volatile macro-economic environment. We will continue to build on the great innovative power of SCS and implement our state-of-the art supply chain solutions and technologies to the benefit of our diverse customer base.
With the long-term nature of the project business, it will take time for these measures to take full effect.
2022 Outlook
The Executive Board of KION GROUP AG today, September 13, 2022, provided a new outlook for 2022. The previous outlook published in the Annual Report 2021 was withdrawn on April 4, 2022, due to macro-economic uncertainties. The Executive Board currently expects that the key performance indicators of KION Group and its operating segments for 2022 will be within the following ranges:
KION Group confirms target to earn double digit adjusted EBIT margin
In the medium term, KION Group expects to return to a profitable growth path. Our business model is intact. We operate in attractive market segments where we benefit from a number of megatrends including automation, urbanization, sustainability and
KION Group confirms its target to earn a double digit adjusted EBIT margin of
The KION Group will announce the final results for the third quarter of 2022 on Thursday, October 27, 2022, as planned.
The Company
The KION Group is one of the worlds leading providers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions. Its full spectrum of services includes industrial trucks, such as forklift trucks and warehouse trucks, as well as integrated automation technologies and software solutions for the optimization of supply chainsincluding all related services. The KION Groups solutions ensure the smooth flow of materials and information in customers warehouses, production plants, and distribution centers in over 100 countries.
The MDAX listed group is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe based on the number of units sold in 2021. Based on revenue for the year 2021, the KION Group is the leading overseas manufacturer in China, and including domestic manufacturers, the third-largest supplier there. The KION Group is also one of the worlds leading warehouse automation providers, based on 2021 revenue.
At the end of 2021, more than 1.6 million industrial trucks and over 8,000 installed systems from the KION Group were in use by customers from all manner of sectors and of varying sizes on six continents. The group currently has around 40,000 employees and generated revenue of approx. 10.3 billion in the 2021 financial year.
You can access up-to-date image material for the KION Group via our image database https://mediacenter.kiongroup.com/categories as well as on our respective brands websites.
(fgr)
Disclaimer
This communication and the information contained herein are for informational purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction, or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction.
This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results may deviate significantly from the results currently expected, and due to various risk factors and uncertainties such as changes in the business, economic, or competitor situation, changes in legislation, outcomes of technical studies, exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties regarding litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financial resources. This particularly applies in respect of currently unforeseeable further developments in connection with the war in Ukraine, and the geopolitical consequences of the war, and in respect of the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting impact on KION GROUP AG and its subsidiaries and on the wider economic and political environment in the markets in which KION GROUP AG and its subsidiaries operate. We do not assume any responsibility for updating the forward-looking statements contained in this release.
Further information for media representatives
Christopher Spies
Raj Junginger
Additional features:
Picture: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?u=896af18b6445f5dd66c60c2ebef4bc7f
Subtitle:
File: KION Group_Press Release Outlook 2022
13.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KION GROUP AG
|Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
|60549 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 20110-0
|E-mail:
|info@kiongroup.com
|Internet:
|www.kiongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KGX8881
|WKN:
|KGX888
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1441787
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1441787 13.09.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KION GROUP AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09:53
|ROUNDUP/Hohe Kosten und Projektverzögerungen: Kion erwartet Verlust (dpa-AFX)
|
09:34
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein belässt Kion auf 'Underperform' - Ziel 29 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
08:38
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Deutsche Bank Research belässt Kion auf 'Hold' - Ziel 54 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
08:35
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Oddo BHF senkt Kion auf 'Neutral' - Ziel 39 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
08:34
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein belässt Kion auf 'Underperform' - Ziel 29 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
08:19
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan senkt Ziel für Kion auf 42 Euro - 'Overweight' (dpa-AFX)
|
13.09.22
|NACHBÖRSE/XDAX -0,8% auf 13.089 Pkt - Kion unter Druck (Dow Jones)
|
13.09.22
|Kion erwartet Verlust im dritten Quartal - Prognose für 2022 (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu KION GROUP AGmehr Analysen
|10:29
|KION GROUP Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08:33
|KION GROUP Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:02
|KION GROUP Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:52
|KION GROUP Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|07:47
|KION GROUP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:29
|KION GROUP Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|08:33
|KION GROUP Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08:02
|KION GROUP Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:52
|KION GROUP Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|07:47
|KION GROUP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:29
|KION GROUP Buy
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|07:47
|KION GROUP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|01.09.22
|KION GROUP Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|18.08.22
|KION GROUP Buy
|Baader Bank
|12.08.22
|KION GROUP Buy
|Warburg Research
|08:02
|KION GROUP Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07:52
|KION GROUP Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|08.09.22
|KION GROUP Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|06.09.22
|KION GROUP Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.08.22
|KION GROUP Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|08:33
|KION GROUP Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.08.22
|KION GROUP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.08.22
|KION GROUP Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.07.22
|KION GROUP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.07.22
|KION GROUP Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KION GROUP AG
|24,64
|-22,49%