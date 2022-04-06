DGAP-News: KION Group management trainee program extended

DGAP-News: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

KION Group management trainee program extended (news with additional features)



06.04.2022 / 10:55

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KION Group management trainee program extended

- Attractive career start for graduates with a master's degree

- Nine places to be filled on the management trainee program

- Strong international focus and a range of specialisms

Frankfurt am Main, April 6, 2022 - KION GROUP AG, a global leader in material handling and intralogistics, will once again be running its management trainee program for graduates with a master's degree in 2022. Following very positive experiences with its management trainees so far, the company has added a further seven places to its program this year. There will be nine places across Germany, while the selection process for the three places in the USA has already been completed. The application process for the placements began in mid-March, and the successful candidates will join the KION Group on October 1, 2022.

Management traineeships are available in four key areas: technology, human resources, finance, and IT. Trainees can look forward to a varied 18-month curriculum with a strong international focus. They will quickly assume responsibility in their own specialist area and get to know the various aspects and most important interfaces of the multi-brand Group. The program offers successful applicants exceptional career opportunities and varied work. Trainees can also look forward to friendly teams, a mentor from our pool of Top 500 executives, and attractive remuneration.

The positions in detail

The CTO organization, which comes under the remit of KION's Chief Technology Officer and provides services for the entire Group, has three positions on offer: new energy systems and systems engineering at the sites in Aschaffenburg and Hamburg, and procurement at the site in Heusenstamm near Frankfurt. There are two further places in KION ITS EMEA, the European unit of the Industrial Trucks and Services segment, whose business focuses on forklift trucks, warehouse trucks, and related services. One placement in HR management is available in Hamburg, and another in accounting and finance in Hamburg or Aschaffenburg. At KION GROUP AG headquarters in Frankfurt, graduates can apply for placements in HR management and corporate accounting. There is also one placement in global application services and one in business transformation IT program management in KION GROUP IT. Applicants can choose to be based in Frankfurt, Hamburg, or Aschaffenburg.

The training curriculum

The trainee program is divided into four blocks of four to five months; the third block is a placement of around five months at a site abroad. This gives management trainees the opportunity to get to know international sites and gain valuable experience. Joint five-day workshops will be held at the beginning and at the half-way point of the program, focusing on basic KION Group knowledge, methodological training, and networking.

"Our management trainee program has been very successful. It allows us to invest heavily in young managerial talent," says Rob Smith, CEO of KION GROUP AG. "We offer motivated graduates with an international outlook the opportunity to reach their full potential and bring their own ideas to the table. Intralogistics is a key industry for the future, and KION is playing its part in shaping it. We are offering exciting career opportunities to talented young people who want to join us on this path."

The selection process

The selection process consists of four stages and is conducted in English. Applicants submit their documents to introduce themselves. This initial step also includes what is known as an asynchronous video, where applicants are presented with questions which they then have to answer live via video. The process continues with a conventional job interview via video, an online test, and then an assessment center. Further information on the management trainee program and the application process is available on the KION Group website: https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Careers/Trainee/

The Company

The KION Group is among the world's leading suppliers of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions. Its portfolio encompasses industrial trucks such as forklift trucks and warehouse trucks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains, including all related services. Across more than 100 countries worldwide, the KION Group's solutions improve the flow of material and information within factories, warehouses, and distribution centers.

The Group, which is included in the MDAX, is the largest manufacturer of industrial trucks in Europe in terms of units sold in 2021. In China, it is the leading foreign manufacturer (as measured by revenue in 2020) and number three overall. The KION Group is also one of the world's leading providers of warehouse automation (as measured by revenue in 2020).

At the end of 2021, more than 1.6 million of the KION Group's industrial trucks and more than 8,000 of its installed systems were in use by customers of various sizes and in numerous industries on six continents. The Group currently has around 40,000 employees and generated revenue of around 10.3 billion in 2021.

Current KION Group images can be found in our image database at https://mediacenter.kiongroup.com/categories and on the websites of our various brands.

(fgr)

Disclaimer

This release and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of technical studies, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. This applies in particular with regard to currently unforeseeable further developments of the Corona pandemic as well as the political situation in Ukraine, Russia and Belarus and the resulting effects on the Company as well as on the economy and politics in general in the markets in which the Company operates. We do not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Further information for the media



Frank Grodzki

Senior Director External Communications & Group Newsroom

Tel: +49 (0)69 201 107 496

Mobile: +49 (0)151 6526 2916

frank.grodzki@kiongroup.com

Christopher Spies

Manager Corporate Communications

Mobil +49 (0)151 14 06 52 27

christopher.spies@kiongroup.com

Further information for investors



Sebastian Ubert

Vice President Investor Relations

Tel: +49 (0)69 201 107 329

sebastian.ubert@kiongroup.com