04.02.2022 08:10:45
DGAP-News: Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert signs agreement with Mercedes Benz to start the supply of chassis
DGAP-News: Knaus Tabbert AG
/ Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch
- Expansion of the offer of motorised chassis for motorhomes
- German premium manufacturer to supply Sprinter model from second quarter
- Greater variety for Knaus Tabbert customers
Jandelsbrunn - Knaus Tabbert AG has concluded an agreement with the premium manufacturer Mercedes Benz Commercial Vehicles for the supply of light commercial vehicles as the basis for motorhomes. The high-class vehicles of the Mercedes Benz Sprinter series can now be selected and ordered by customers as a motorised platform for leisure vehicles of the group brand WEINSBERG.
"With the premium manufacturer Mercedes Benz Commercial Vehicles, our customers, dealers and we are gaining a reliable and high-quality partner," says Wolfang Speck, CEO of Knaus Tabbert AG. "Mercedes Benz stands equally for innovation, quality and sustainability in the automotive sector and is therefore a perfect partner for Knaus Tabbert and the execution of our growth targets."
With the broader supplier base, Knaus Tabbert not only offers customers a greater choice, but also significantly improves its own ability to deliver, which was recently restricted by the semiconductor crisis. From the second quarter of 2022, the Mercedes Benz Sprinter chassis will be used in WEINSBERG brand motorhomes.
With this agreement, Knaus Tabbert is expanding its range of chassis to now include three suppliers. Already in autumn this year the offer will be further extended.
Link Weinsberg - https://weinsberg.com/wohnmobile/edition-pepper-mb/
About Knaus Tabbert
1276611 04.02.2022
