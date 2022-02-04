DGAP-News: Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert signs agreement with Mercedes Benz to start the supply of chassis

DGAP-News: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch

Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert signs agreement with Mercedes Benz to start the supply of chassis (news with additional features)



04.02.2022 / 08:10

- Expansion of the offer of motorised chassis for motorhomes- German premium manufacturer to supply Sprinter model from second quarter- Greater variety for Knaus Tabbert customers

Jandelsbrunn - Knaus Tabbert AG has concluded an agreement with the premium manufacturer Mercedes Benz Commercial Vehicles for the supply of light commercial vehicles as the basis for motorhomes. The high-class vehicles of the Mercedes Benz Sprinter series can now be selected and ordered by customers as a motorised platform for leisure vehicles of the group brand WEINSBERG.

"With the premium manufacturer Mercedes Benz Commercial Vehicles, our customers, dealers and we are gaining a reliable and high-quality partner," says Wolfang Speck, CEO of Knaus Tabbert AG. "Mercedes Benz stands equally for innovation, quality and sustainability in the automotive sector and is therefore a perfect partner for Knaus Tabbert and the execution of our growth targets."

With the broader supplier base, Knaus Tabbert not only offers customers a greater choice, but also significantly improves its own ability to deliver, which was recently restricted by the semiconductor crisis. From the second quarter of 2022, the Mercedes Benz Sprinter chassis will be used in WEINSBERG brand motorhomes.

With this agreement, Knaus Tabbert is expanding its range of chassis to now include three suppliers. Already in autumn this year the offer will be further extended.

Link Weinsberg - https://weinsberg.com/wohnmobile/edition-pepper-mb/



Knaus Tabbert AG is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles in Europe with headquarters in Jandelsbrunn, Lower Bavaria. Further locations in Germany are Mottgers and Schlüsselfeld as well as Nagyoroszi in Hungary. The company has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A2YN504) since September 2020. With its brands KNAUS, TABBERT, T@B, WEINSBERG, MORELO and the internet platform RENT AND TRAVEL, the company achieved a turnover of almost 800 million euros in 2020 and produced more than 24,000 recreational vehicles with around 3,000 employees. More information: www.knaustabbert.de