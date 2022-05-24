|
24.05.2022 15:34:03
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Reinhard Ploss Elected as New Supervisory Board Chairman and Proposed Dividend of 1.85 Approved at AGM
|
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
Dr. Reinhard Ploss Elected as New Supervisory Board Chairman and Proposed Dividend of 1.85 Approved at AGM
- Dividend: amount distributed reaches approximately 298 million, payout ratio is 46% of consolidated net income
- Supervisory Board elections: Dr. Reinhard Ploss elected as new Chairman and Dr. Sigrid Nikutta as new Supervisory Board member
Munich, May 24, 2022 At todays Annual General Meeting for Knorr-Bremse AG, the shareholders accepted the proposal made by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of 1.85 per share with dividend rights (161,200,000 shares) for the 2021 fiscal year. This dividend is 22% higher than the one the year before. The amount distributed therefore comes to approximately 298 million or 46% of the Groups net income in 2021.
The Annual General Meeting was again held virtually. A total of 91.58% of the capital stock of Knorr-Bremse was represented at the Annual General Meeting.
The shareholders elected new members Dr. Reinhard Ploss and Dr. Sigrid Nikutta to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board then elected Dr. Ploss to be its new Chairman at an extraordinary meeting directly after the Annual General Meeting. Dr. Ploss is therefore the successor to Prof. Dr. Klaus Mangold, who stepped down as planned and left the Supervisory Board. Dr. Thomas Enders also stepped down from his position as previously announced. He has been replaced by Dr. Nikutta, which now means there are five women and seven men on the Supervisory Board.
Dr. Reinhard Ploss, Chairman of the Knorr-Bremse AG Supervisory Board, said this: Knorr-Bremse is a globally successful, high-tech corporation today. I would like to thank Prof. Dr. Mangold for his outstanding commitment in his role as Supervisory Board Chairman. Thanks to his deep understanding of the Company and its employees, he made a significant contribution to the development of Knorr-Bremse. As the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I am pleased to accompany this global market leader, which is both rich in tradition and innovative, on its path to further growth. There are major challenges ahead of us as we are living in times of global change. Nevertheless, Knorr-Bremse is a strong company which is ready to adapt. It has proved on numerous occasions in the past that such periods of upheaval also create new opportunities that need to be seized.
A recording of the speeches by the Supervisory Board Chairman and the Executive Board, and the tabulations of the votes cast for the individual agenda items at the Annual General Meeting are available at www.ir.knorr-bremse.com.
Media: Alexander Stechert-Mayerhöfer, Head of Corporate Communications
About Knorr-Bremse
24.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
|Moosacher Str. 80
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 3547 0
|E-mail:
|info@knorr-bremse.com
|Internet:
|www.knorr-bremse.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KBX1006
|WKN:
|KBX100
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
|EQS News ID:
|1360335
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1360335 24.05.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Knorr-Bremsemehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Knorr-Bremsemehr Analysen
|13.05.22
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.22
|Knorr-Bremse Buy
|UBS AG
|12.05.22
|Knorr-Bremse Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.22
|Knorr-Bremse Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.22
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.05.22
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.22
|Knorr-Bremse Buy
|UBS AG
|12.05.22
|Knorr-Bremse Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.22
|Knorr-Bremse Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.22
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.05.22
|Knorr-Bremse Buy
|UBS AG
|12.05.22
|Knorr-Bremse Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.05.22
|Knorr-Bremse Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.04.22
|Knorr-Bremse Buy
|UBS AG
|12.04.22
|Knorr-Bremse Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.01.22
|Knorr-Bremse Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|19.01.22
|Knorr-Bremse Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|01.12.21
|Knorr-Bremse Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|15.11.21
|Knorr-Bremse Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|04.10.21
|Knorr-Bremse Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13.05.22
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.04.22
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.04.22
|Knorr-Bremse Hold
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|23.03.22
|Knorr-Bremse Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|14.03.22
|Knorr-Bremse Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Knorr-Bremse
|63,62
|-4,01%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZins- und Inflationssorgen weiter Marktthema: ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schlussendlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt musste seine Gewinne letztlich wieder abgeben. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt ging am Dienstag mit Verlusten aus der Sitzung. In Asien dominierten am Dienstag die Verkäufer.