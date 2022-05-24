DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Reinhard Ploss Elected as New Supervisory Board Chairman and Proposed Dividend of 1.85 Approved at AGM

DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Dr. Reinhard Ploss Elected as New Supervisory Board Chairman and Proposed Dividend of 1.85 Approved at AGM



24.05.2022 / 15:34

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Dr. Reinhard Ploss Elected as New Supervisory Board Chairman and Proposed Dividend of 1.85 Approved at AGM

- Dividend: amount distributed reaches approximately 298 million, payout ratio is 46% of consolidated net income

- Supervisory Board elections: Dr. Reinhard Ploss elected as new Chairman and Dr. Sigrid Nikutta as new Supervisory Board member

Munich, May 24, 2022 At todays Annual General Meeting for Knorr-Bremse AG, the shareholders accepted the proposal made by the Executive Board and Supervisory Board to distribute a dividend of 1.85 per share with dividend rights (161,200,000 shares) for the 2021 fiscal year. This dividend is 22% higher than the one the year before. The amount distributed therefore comes to approximately 298 million or 46% of the Groups net income in 2021.

The Annual General Meeting was again held virtually. A total of 91.58% of the capital stock of Knorr-Bremse was represented at the Annual General Meeting.

The shareholders elected new members Dr. Reinhard Ploss and Dr. Sigrid Nikutta to the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board then elected Dr. Ploss to be its new Chairman at an extraordinary meeting directly after the Annual General Meeting. Dr. Ploss is therefore the successor to Prof. Dr. Klaus Mangold, who stepped down as planned and left the Supervisory Board. Dr. Thomas Enders also stepped down from his position as previously announced. He has been replaced by Dr. Nikutta, which now means there are five women and seven men on the Supervisory Board.

Dr. Reinhard Ploss, Chairman of the Knorr-Bremse AG Supervisory Board, said this: Knorr-Bremse is a globally successful, high-tech corporation today. I would like to thank Prof. Dr. Mangold for his outstanding commitment in his role as Supervisory Board Chairman. Thanks to his deep understanding of the Company and its employees, he made a significant contribution to the development of Knorr-Bremse. As the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board, I am pleased to accompany this global market leader, which is both rich in tradition and innovative, on its path to further growth. There are major challenges ahead of us as we are living in times of global change. Nevertheless, Knorr-Bremse is a strong company which is ready to adapt. It has proved on numerous occasions in the past that such periods of upheaval also create new opportunities that need to be seized.

A recording of the speeches by the Supervisory Board Chairman and the Executive Board, and the tabulations of the votes cast for the individual agenda items at the Annual General Meeting are available at www.ir.knorr-bremse.com.

Media: Alexander Stechert-Mayerhöfer, Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 89 3547 1942, E-mail: alexander.stechert-mayerhoefer@knorr-bremse.com



Investor Relations: Andreas Spitzauer, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 3547 182310, E-mail: andreas.spitzauer@knorr-bremse.com

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other safety-critical rail and commercial vehicle systems. Knorr-Bremses products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. About 30,500 employees at over 100 sites in more than 30 countries use their competence and motivation to satisfy customers worldwide with products and services. In 2021, Knorr-Bremses two divisions together generated revenues of 6.7 billion. For more than 115 years the company has been the industry innovator, driving innovation in mobility and transportation technologies with an edge in connected system solutions. One of Germanys most successful industrial companies, Knorr-Bremse profits from the key global megatrends of urbanization, sustainability, digitalization, and automated driving.