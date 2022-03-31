DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse AG boosts dividend and appoints Dr. Sigrid Nikutta to Supervisory Board

DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend/Personnel

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse AG boosts dividend and appoints Dr. Sigrid Nikutta to Supervisory Board



31.03.2022 / 10:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Knorr-Bremse AG boosts dividend and appoints Dr. Sigrid Nikutta to Supervisory Board

- Executive and Supervisory Boards to propose EUR 1.85 dividend for fiscal 2021 to Annual General Meeting, an increase of 22%

- Dr. Sigrid Nikutta, Management Board Member for Freight Transport at Deutsche Bahn AG, to be appointed to Supervisory Board at Annual General Meeting

Munich, March 31, 2022 - The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG have resolved to propose a dividend of EUR 1.85 per share for fiscal year 2021 to the Annual General Meeting, an increase of around 22 percent on the previous year. The distribution ratio is equivalent to 46 percent of net income for 2021. This is in line with the existing dividend policy, which envisions a 40-50 percent payout to shareholders.

The Supervisory Board has also made an important personnel decision: Dr. Sigrid Nikutta, Management Board Member responsible for Freight Transport at Deutsche Bahn AG since January 1, 2020, will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Knorr-Bremse AG on May 24, 2022 as a new member of the Supervisory Board. She will succeed Dr. Thomas Enders, who is stepping down from the Supervisory Board to pursue new business challenges. The Supervisory Board thanks Dr. Enders for his strong commitment, in particular as a member of the Company's Strategy Committee. Over the last two years, Dr. Enders' many ideas and suggestions have made a significant contribution to Knorr-Bremse's success.

Prof. Dr. Klaus Mangold, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "I am delighted that, in the person of Dr. Nikutta, we have been able to recruit such a well-established industry expert as a new member of Knorr-Bremse's Supervisory Board. With her extensive expertise in the international rail and logistics sector, built up over many years, she will prove a valuable asset to an internationally active high-tech company like Knorr-Bremse."

Dr. Nikutta previously headed the largest public transport company in Germany, Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG), as CEO and Chief Operating Officer. She currently sits on the Management Board of Deutsche Bahn AG as the Board Member responsible for Freight Transport. She is also CEO of DB Cargo AG.



Media contact: Alexander Stechert-Mayerhöfer, Head of Corporate Communications

Phone: +49 89 3547 1942; Email: alexander.stechert-mayerhoefer@knorr-bremse.com



Investor Relations: Andreas Spitzauer, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 89 3547 182310; Email: andreas.spitzauer@knorr-bremse.com



Further information on the past fiscal year is available in the latest Annual Report 2021, which can be downloaded from www.knorr-bremse.com as from this evening. Because sustainability is one of Knorr-Bremse's top priorities, the Annual Report will no longer appear in print and will only be released in digital form.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, Tickersymbol: KBX) is the global market leader for braking systems and other systems for rail vehicles. Knorr-Bremse's products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. About 30,500 employees at over 100 sites in more than 30 countries use their competence and motivation to satisfy customers worldwide with products and services. In 2021, Knorr-Bremse's two divisions together generated revenues of EUR 6.7 billion. For more than 115 years the company has been the industry innovator, driving developments in mobility and transportation technologies with an edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany's most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: Urbanization, Sustainability, Digitalization and Mobility.