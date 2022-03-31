|
31.03.2022 10:30:05
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: Knorr-Bremse AG boosts dividend and appoints Dr. Sigrid Nikutta to Supervisory Board
|
DGAP-News: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
/ Key word(s): Dividend/Personnel
Knorr-Bremse AG boosts dividend and appoints Dr. Sigrid Nikutta to Supervisory Board
- Executive and Supervisory Boards to propose EUR 1.85 dividend for fiscal 2021 to Annual General Meeting, an increase of 22%
- Dr. Sigrid Nikutta, Management Board Member for Freight Transport at Deutsche Bahn AG, to be appointed to Supervisory Board at Annual General Meeting
Munich, March 31, 2022 - The Executive Board and Supervisory Board of Knorr-Bremse AG have resolved to propose a dividend of EUR 1.85 per share for fiscal year 2021 to the Annual General Meeting, an increase of around 22 percent on the previous year. The distribution ratio is equivalent to 46 percent of net income for 2021. This is in line with the existing dividend policy, which envisions a 40-50 percent payout to shareholders.
The Supervisory Board has also made an important personnel decision: Dr. Sigrid Nikutta, Management Board Member responsible for Freight Transport at Deutsche Bahn AG since January 1, 2020, will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting of Knorr-Bremse AG on May 24, 2022 as a new member of the Supervisory Board. She will succeed Dr. Thomas Enders, who is stepping down from the Supervisory Board to pursue new business challenges. The Supervisory Board thanks Dr. Enders for his strong commitment, in particular as a member of the Company's Strategy Committee. Over the last two years, Dr. Enders' many ideas and suggestions have made a significant contribution to Knorr-Bremse's success.
Prof. Dr. Klaus Mangold, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "I am delighted that, in the person of Dr. Nikutta, we have been able to recruit such a well-established industry expert as a new member of Knorr-Bremse's Supervisory Board. With her extensive expertise in the international rail and logistics sector, built up over many years, she will prove a valuable asset to an internationally active high-tech company like Knorr-Bremse."
Dr. Nikutta previously headed the largest public transport company in Germany, Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG), as CEO and Chief Operating Officer. She currently sits on the Management Board of Deutsche Bahn AG as the Board Member responsible for Freight Transport. She is also CEO of DB Cargo AG.
About Knorr-Bremse
31.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
|Moosacher Str. 80
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 89 3547 0
|E-mail:
|info@knorr-bremse.com
|Internet:
|www.knorr-bremse.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KBX1006
|WKN:
|KBX100
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Vienna Stock Exchange (Third Market (MTF))
|EQS News ID:
|1316783
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
1316783 31.03.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!