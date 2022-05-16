|
DGAP-News: KPS continues to grow in the first half of 2021/2022 - revenue increases by 12.5%
Unterföhring/Munich, 16 May 2022 KPS AG (WKN: A1A6V4 / ISIN: DE000A1A6V48), Europe's leading consulting firm for digital transformation and process optimisation in retail, publishes the results for the first half year 2021/22.
Strong momentum in e-commerce projects
In the first half of 2021/2022, KPS was able to increase its group revenue by 12.5% to 86.5 million euros. In particular, there continued to be strong demand for e-commerce projects. In the area of e-commerce, KPS helps its customers to significantly improve important key performance indicators such as leads, reach and conversion, thereby helping them to generate higher revenues and improve their competitive position.
The volume of orders in the ERP project area also remained strong. KPS was able to win three new customers in the first half of the financial year.
As in the first quarter, the use of service providers remained high in the second quarter and KPS continued its selective staff expansion. On the one hand, KPS is thereby responding to the increased demand for projects, and on the other hand preparing for further, sustainable growth. Correspondingly, EBITDA in the first half of 2021/2022 was down slightly by 2.8% year-on-year to 11.1 million euros (previous year: 11.4 million euros). Earnings after taxes were 5.1 million euros (previous year: 5.4 million euros).
"The pleasing results of the first half-year confirm our strategic path over the past years of consistently expanding our technological competences, steadily improving the revenue mix by means of our internationalisation strategy and expanding our service portfolio with platform products. In the current challenging times, our business model has proven itself and shown its resilience. We will continue on this course, deliver on our strategic ambitions and are committed to achieving the targets we have set for the 2021/2022 financial year."
Leonardo Musso, CEO KPS
KPS confirms its forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year
KPS confirms its forecast for the financial year 2021/2022 and remains optimistic that the positive order situation will continue throughout the rest of the year. KPS expects to be able to increase revenue in the financial year 2021/2022 in the mid to high single-digit percentage range compared to the previous year 2020/2021. In addition, the Executive Board expects to be able to achieve an EBITDA at least at the level of the previous year 2020/2021.
KPS is optimistic that it will return to a sustainable growth path via its Instant Platforms innovations. Accordingly, KPS expects to continue to selectively invest in talent and people as the year progresses.
The forecast is based on currently available data and information. KPS points out that the uncertainties caused by the war in Ukraine and the related macroeconomic downturn in Europe have increased and could potentially have a negative impact on customer behaviour should the situation deteriorate further.
The 2021/2022 half-year report is available for Download.
Reshape and transform rapidly. Your business in a digital world. www.kps.com
KPS AG
