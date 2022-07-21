DGAP-News: KPS increases revenue by 9.5% in the third quarter of 2021/2022

DGAP-News: KPS AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

KPS increases revenue by 9.5% in the third quarter of 2021/2022



21.07.2022 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KPS increases revenue by 9.5% in the third quarter of 2021/2022

Continued recovery in demand for ERP projects continues

Revenue increases by 9.5 % to 44.9 million euros

EBITDA and EBIT influenced by increased use of service providers and changed project mix

KPS confirms forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year

Unterföhring/Munich, 21 July 2022 - KPS AG (WKN: A1A6V4 / ISIN: DE000A1A6V48), Europe's leading management consultancy for digital transformation and process optimisation in retail, publishes its results for the third quarter of 2021/2022.

Further revenue growth in the third quarter of 2021/2022

In the third quarter, KPS continued on its revenue growth path. The primary driver was the German market, where KPS recorded year-on-year revenue growth of 35.3 %. In addition, the revival in demand for ERP projects continued. Accordingly, revenues from ERP projects increased by 11.4 % to 27.2 million euros in the third quarter.

Overall, KPS achieved revenue growth of 9.5% in the third quarter of 2021/2022. Consolidated revenue thus amounted to 44.9 million euros (previous year: 41.0 million euros).

Profit development influenced by several factors

The profit development in the third quarter was influenced by several factors. As in previous quarters, KPS increased the use of service providers and freelancers to serve the increased project volume. At the same time, prices for third-party services increased due to the shortages of IT and software specialists. Furthermore, the project and country mix has shifted. As a result of intense competition, project margins in the German market are generally below the level of projects in other European countries. Last but not least large multi-year ERP projects tend to have lower percentage margins than midsize e-commerce projects with a shorter lifecycle. In the third quarter of 2021/2022, revenue contributions from ERP projects in Germany were higher compared to the same period last year, with corresponding effects on profitability.

Due to operational factors, EBITDA in the third quarter fell by 27.3 % to 4.7 million euros (previous year: 6.4 million euros) and EBIT by 36.8 % to 2.9 million euros. Earnings after taxes were 1.9 million euros (previous year: 3.4 million euros).

Revenue +11.5 % in the first nine months of the 2021/2022 financial year

In the first nine months of the 2021/2022 financial year, revenue increased by 11.5 % to 131.5 million euros (previous year: 118.0 million euros). EBITDA was 15.7 million euros, 11.6 % below the value of the previous year.

KPS confirms its forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year

KPS confirms its forecast for the 2021/2022 financial year and remains optimistic that the positive order situation will continue throughout the rest of the year. KPS expects to be able to increase revenue in the 2021/2022 financial year in the mid to high single-digit percentage range compared to the previous year 2020/2021. In addition, the Management Board expects to be able to achieve an EBITDA at least at the level of the previous year 2020/2021.

The communication on the third quarter of 2021/2022 is now available for download here.

21 July 2022

KPS AG

The Executive Board

About KPS

KPS is Europes leading transformation consultancy for customer centric companies who want to realign their business processes and technologies to support their strategic goals. KPS delivers holistic solutions for each individual digital dimension - Digital Strategy, Digital Customer Interaction and Digital Enterprise. KPS provides their clients with end-to-end services and seamlessly integrates technology with business processes. In a digital world, the capability to execute projects faster is a clear and significant competitive advantage: The KPS Instant-Transformation methodology accelerates projects. With around 1,100 consultants in 9 countries, KPS continues to expand its market position through ground-breaking digital projects

Reshape and transform rapidly. Your business in a digital world. www.kps.com

KPS AG

Beta-Straße 10H

85774 Unterföhring

Phone: +49 (0) 89 356 31-0

Fax: +49 (0) 89 356 31-3300

E-mail: ir@kps.com